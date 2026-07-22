The American Pet Products Association: More Bang for Their Bark: New APPA Report Reveals How 71 U.S. Million Households Are Prioritizing Their Pets in a Tight Economy

From supermarket aisles to at-home grooming routines, APPA's 2026 Dog Report shows dog owners aren't cutting back on their pets - they're making more intentional choices about how and where they spend

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Inflation may be reshaping household budgets, but for America's 71 million dog-owning households, dogs remain a priority. New data from the American Pet Products Association (APPA) reveals that dog owners are becoming more strategic, not less committed, when it comes to caring for their pets. Rather than pulling back on expenses across the board, owners are finding new ways to protect the essentials, from nutrition and preventative care to the everyday routines that keep their dogs healthy and happy.

The findings come from APPA's 2026 Dog Report: Strategic Insights from the 2025 National Pet Owners Survey, which shows that dog ownership continues to expand, reaching 53% of U.S. households in 2025. At the same time, owners are increasingly redefining value, shifting spending toward products and services they view as most important while finding savings elsewhere. More dog owners are purchasing food at supermarkets and discount retailers, opting for practical feeding strategies, and bringing more activities, such as grooming and routine care, into the home.

For businesses across pet, retail, and consumer goods, the message is clear: today's dog owners aren't retreating from pet ownership, they're becoming more thoughtful consumers. Whether it's choosing value-driven shopping channels, investing in preventative wellness products, or building more at-home care routines, Americans continue to make room in their budgets for the pets that remain central to family life.

"Dogs continue to be one of the highest priorities in household spending decisions, even as families face ongoing economic pressures," said APPA President and CEO Pete Scott. "What we're seeing isn't a reduction in commitment. It's a shift toward more intentional spending. Dog owners are finding ways to maintain the care, nutrition, and experiences that matter most while making smarter choices about how they allocate their pet budgets.

Key findings from APPA's 2026 Dog Report include:

Dogs Remain a Priority, Even as Owners Shop Smarter

Dog ownership continues to grow, reaching 71 million U.S. households in 2025 (+4% YoY).

Rather than cutting back on their dogs, owners are becoming more strategic about where their pet dollars go.

Veterinary care accounts for the largest share of dog-owner spending ( 29% of wallet share ), while food remains a protected essential ( 27% of wallet share ), suggesting owners are finding ways to optimize routine purchases as care-related expenses increase.

The result: a new generation of value-conscious dog owners who are prioritizing care while finding smarter ways to manage everyday costs.

Dog Owners Are Rewriting the Rules of the Food Bowl

Premium food remains the most commonly fed option ( 31% ), but more owners are blending premium products with budget-friendly choices to stretch their spending without sacrificing nutrition.

Feeding of basic dog food increased 11% year-over-year , reaching 21% of owners, driven largely by Gen Z, Millennial and Gen X owners.

Nearly one in five owners ( 19% ) purchased human-grade food, while Gen Z is increasingly embracing mixers and toppers to customize meals and add variety.

Convenience and value are influencing where owners shop: 32% purchase dog food at supermarkets and 22% at discount retailers, both up 7% and 22% year-over-year, respectively.

Dog Owners Are Looking for More Bang for Their Bark

Dog owners continue to reward and enrich their pets, but they're becoming more intentional about how they do it. Average treat spending fell 11% , even as purchases of 11 or more treat packages per year increased. Rather than eliminating treats altogether, owners are seeking options that deliver more value per dollar spent.

Chews are gaining momentum because they check multiple boxes at once: they reward, entertain, engage, and support dental health.

Nearly two-thirds of dog owners ( 65% ) purchased chews in 2025 (+5% YoY), reinforcing their role as a high-value staple in the modern dog household.

The trend reflects a broader shift across pet care: today's dog owners are looking for products that serve multiple purposes and earn a permanent place in the budget.

Convenience Is Winning in Everyday Dog Care

As budgets tighten, owners are focusing on products that deliver clear, everyday value.

While spending on vitamins and supplements moderated, more preventive-care categories are gaining momentum.

Nearly half of owners ( 46% ) now own dental care products, reinforcing the growing importance of at-home wellness routines.

Dog wipes have emerged as one of the fastest-growing product categories, with ownership more than doubling year-over-year ( +108% ) as owners look for quick and convenient ways to keep pets clean between baths and grooming appointments.

Across categories, products tied to preventative care, convenience, and daily maintenance are proving more resilient than discretionary purchases.

More Dog Care Is Coming Home

Dog owners are becoming increasingly selective about paid pet services, reserving professional help for higher-need situations while handling more routine care themselves.

Spending on boarding, salon grooming, and mobile grooming all declined in 2025 as owners sought ways to save.

More than half of owners ( 51% ) groom their dogs at home, continuing a longer-term shift toward DIY pet care.

When traveling, owners are increasingly turning to trusted family, friends, and neighbors for pet care. Four in ten rely on someone they know to come to their home, while kennel and boarding use continues to decline.

The trend reflects a broader shift toward lower-cost, relationship-based care solutions that help owners manage expenses while keeping dogs comfortable and maintaining their routines.

"Today's dog owners are looking for value, but that doesn't mean sacrificing care," said Scott. "They're finding products, services, and routines that deliver the greatest benefit for their dogs while fitting into the realities of household budgets."

The American Pet Products Association is a membership organization serving the pet industry through services and programs designed to help its members prosper. Since 1988, APPA has published the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, the premier resource of its kind, providing in-depth data on consumer behavior. APPA's research and insights monitor consumer habits, identify short- and long-term trends and discover new opportunities in pet ownership, pet product and service consumption published across eight annual reports, including State of the Industry, Dog, Cat, Fish, Reptile, Bird, Small Animal and Horse.

For more information about APPA's available pet industry data, visit: https://americanpetproducts.org/research-insights. Complementary media access is available upon request.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PET PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1958, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is a membership organization for the pet industry focused on business, relationships and innovation through services and programs designed to help its members prosper. APPA's mission is to build a connected and informed community with a genuine passion for all things pet. As the leading pet trade association, APPA advances and unites the pet industry through key initiatives that gather, inform and connect APPA members, industry leaders and the pet community to advance innovation and enrich the lives of pets and the people who love them. Through the APPA Gives Back program, APPA is proud to support organizations that benefit humans and pets: the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), Joybound People & Pets, the Pet Giving Network, the Pet Advocacy Network and Pets in the Classroom. Visit AmericanPetProducts.org for more information, and follow APPA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

###

Media Contact:

Cori Stoutenberg

cstoutenberg@americanpetproducts.org

203-532-3647

Editor's note: download images here

SOURCE: The American Pet Products Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/more-bang-for-their-bark-new-appa-report-reveals-how-71-u.s.-mil-1194810