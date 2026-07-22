BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 July 2026, has been set at 1.338935 which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.564123 pence per share (USD dividend 7.45 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 12 August 2026 (to shareholders on the register on 10 July 2026).

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 0203 649 3432

22 July 2026