BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Dividend Exchange Rate Set
Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 July 2026, has been set at 1.338935 which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.564123 pence per share (USD dividend 7.45 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 12 August 2026 (to shareholders on the register on 10 July 2026).
Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432
22 July 2026
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