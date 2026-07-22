ThriveCart Brings Built-In Sales Tax Calculation & Collection to All Users

Merchants on every ThriveCart plan can now calculate and collect sales tax at checkout, with no third-party tools required.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / ThriveCart, a leading all-in-one creator commerce, course, and community membership platform used by more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, today announced that it is expanding its built-in sales tax calculation and collection features to merchants on all plans, including ThriveCart Standard.

The expansion of ThriveCart's long-standing tax tools removes a friction point for creators as they scale: the need for separate, subscription-based tax compliance software. ThriveCart's tax engine automatically calculates the correct rate for each customer's jurisdiction at checkout, verifies VAT IDs for EU buyers, and applies the reverse charge mechanism where applicable - across the USA, Canada, the EU, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and other additional territories.

"Tax compliance shouldn't be a barrier to growth for online sellers. By extending our built-in tax tools to every ThriveCart plan, we're giving all of our merchants - from those just starting to established businesses - a straightforward, reliable way to collect relevant taxes and stay compliant without needing additional software. This is part of our ongoing commitment to keeping everything creators need in one place, for the lowest cost possible," said Ismael Wrixen, CEO of ThriveCart.

The feature is entirely opt-in. Merchants who choose to enable it can calculate and collect sales tax directly within ThriveCart. Two new in-platform tools further support compliance awareness: a dashboard banner that surfaces products without tax enabled, and a prompt that appears each time a product is taken live without tax configured.

Tax remittance features are on ThriveCart's roadmap and planned for late Q3 2026.

About ThriveCart

ThriveCart is a creator commerce and community management platform designed for course creators, coaches, membership businesses, and digital entrepreneurs. The platform combines high-conversion checkout and funnel technology, subscription management, affiliate programs, community-first course platform with membership delivery, gamification, and lifecycle tools in one unified system. ThriveCart powers more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, has processed over $8 billion in sales across more than 70 million transactions, supports more than 13 million student enrollments, and includes an affiliate network of over 900,000 affiliates. ThriveCart's mission is to replace fragmented creator tech stacks with a unified commerce and course platform. Visit thrivecart.com for more.

Media Contact Information

Jared Orlin

jared.orlin@thrivecart.com SOURCE: ThriveCart

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/thrivecart-brings-built-in-sales-tax-calculation-and-collection-to-a-1194848