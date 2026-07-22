DJ Issue of Equity

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Issue of Equity 22-Jul-2026 / 17:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 July 2026 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Issue of Equity M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that, on 22 July 2026, it sold the remaining 50,000 ordinary shares of one pence each ("Ordinary Shares") from treasury at a price of 93.20 pence per Ordinary Share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value. In addition, the Company also announces that, on 22 July 2026, it issued 100,000 Ordinary Shares of one pence each under its block listing for cash at a price of 93.20 pence per Ordinary Share to meet ongoing demand for the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. The new Ordinary Shares will be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue stands at 205,993,740. There are no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 205,993,740. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 0333 300 1932 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary Winterflood Investment Trusts 0203 100 0000 Neil Morgan

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

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ISIN: GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX Category Code: IOE TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 437176 EQS News ID: 2370242 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2026 12:44 ET (16:44 GMT)