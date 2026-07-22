London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Releaf Medical Cannabis Clinic, the UK's leading clinic of its kind, is making headlines for becoming the first medical cannabis clinic to achieve B Corp certification. This came after extensive assessments, verified by the non-profit B Lab, confirming that Releaf meets the requirements and standards needed across social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.





Releaf Becomes the First Medical Cannabis Clinic with B-Corp Status



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/306106_1.jpg

The medical cannabis sector has long struggled with credibility and consumer trust, but Releaf believes that this achievement is a step in the right direction for the company - and the industry as a whole. Achieving B Corp status is no easy feat and demonstrates that the business displays clear legal compliance and excellent public transparency while serving the wider community.

When questioned about what this certification means for the company, founder Mason Soiza said: "Achieving B Corp certification means an independent body has reviewed everything from our care model to governance, impact on patients, people and the wider community, and confirmed it meets a high standard."

"We're the first medical cannabis clinic to achieve this, which matters because our industry is still proving its legitimacy, so independent verification carries more weight than anything we could say about ourselves."

Additionally, the HR Manager at Releaf, Amy Jones, stated that "Being part of B Corp means holding ourselves to the same standard we set for patient care, doing right by our people, our patients and the communities we work in. We're proud to be part of a community of organisations that share our values."

While medical cannabis has been legal in the United Kingdom since 2018, it is still one of the newest forms of healthcare available and faces several leading concerns. The stigma surrounding cannabis makes it hard for patients to know if they can trust genuine medical providers. Releaf hopes that its B Corp status can act as a key trust signal, showing patients that the company is legitimate and helping those in need get the medical cannabis treatment they deserve.

Releaf is expected to publish its first B Corp Impact report towards the end of July, and it will outline the company's goals for progress across people, environment, community and governance. The report will also outline Releaf's key targets across these sectors for 2026 and 2027.

About Releaf

Releaf is the UK's most trusted* medical cannabis clinic, serving a wide range of patients since 2024. It has accumulated over 8,000 Trustpilot reviews and has 60 specialists prescribing medication through an advanced healthcare platform. Releaf integrates with NHS systems to offer more convenience for patients and is targeting key growth areas in other parts of the world in the coming months. According to Trustpilot (8,800 reviews) and Medical Cannabis independent industry site.

For more information, visit the website here: https://releaf.co.uk/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306106

Source: Plentisoft