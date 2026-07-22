Holly Springs, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Rawes Studios Reality³ today announced the release of its original feature-length animated science-fiction film, Dimitri's DMT Defense, created by founder Erika Rawes and her family in approximately six weeks with a total production budget of under $1,000.

Created by former national tech journalist Erika Rawes and her family through their new independent movie studio Rawes Studios Reality³, Dimitri's DMT Defense is now available to watch free on YouTube and TikTok. The independently produced film has received an official IMDb title page.

The project combined original screenwriting and direction with AI-assisted animation. Rather than adapting an existing property or generating a collection of unrelated clips, the family used emerging technology to produce a complete narrative film with recurring characters, a continuous mystery, and an original fictional world.

Rawes wrote and directed the movie and handled post-production. Her daughter, Maya "Mack" Rawes, composed and performed an original song for the film and contributed to its cast of character likenesses. Her husband, Robert Rawes, worked on audio production and was a co-producer, while her son, Erik Lane, contributed video editing and AI design editing. All four family members contributed their faces to create many of the film's animated characters. "We used our own faces as base references for all of the main cast," Robert Rawes said.

"Six weeks and under $1,000 would be an unusual production schedule and budget for any feature-length movie," said Erika Rawes. "For us, the experiment was about discovering whether a family with a story, consumer technology, and access to emerging AI tools could actually make a complete film. It turns out we could. Even if it's not a perfect film technically, it tells a truly good story."

The movie follows the case of college student Dimitri Spirit, whose experimentation with DMT appears to expose him to something beyond ordinary perception. He claims DMT beings did the crime for which he is being blamed. After Milton dies inside a locked room with no visible weapon, Dimitri is accused of his murder. Defense attorney Nico N. Ten must present a scientifically plausible explanation for evidence that seems to contradict the known rules of reality.

Although artificial intelligence played an essential role in the production process, the story, characters, creative direction, and final editorial decisions remained human decisions. The film's creators view the project as an example of how AI can lower longstanding financial and logistical barriers to independent filmmaking while allowing small creative teams to attempt projects that previously required far larger budgets.

The film is available to watch free through the official Rawes Studios Reality³ channels:

YouTube: Watch Dimitri's DMT Defense





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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yw6y0ogWdEI

IMDb: View the official IMDb title page

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About Rawes Studios Reality³

Rawes Studios Reality³ is an independent, family-operated production studio founded by writer and technology journalist Erika Rawes and her husband Robert. Their two college-aged children also contribute to the studio's productions. The studio creates original science-fiction stories that explore emerging technology, human evolution, and the nature of reality. The studio uses emerging production tools to create original science-fiction stories exploring technology, human evolution, and the nature of reality.

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Source: ReleasePR.com