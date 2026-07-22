New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - ArcStone Kingswood, a branded branch office of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that Karen Sterling, PhD, CFA has been named Head of Biotechnology Investment Banking within the firm.

Healthcare represents a significant share of the Nasdaq, and Dr. Sterling's appointment reflects ArcStone's continued commitment to this rapidly growing sector. ArcStone Kingswood will cover companies within the biotechnology, healthcare providers, medical technology and supplies, and specialty pharmaceutical subsectors. In addition to corporate investment banking services, ArcStone Kingswood supports clients operating in, or investing in, the healthcare sector in multiple ways, including:

An equity franchise with an institutional equity sales desk

Access to more than 300 registered investment advisors with approximately $27 billion in assets under administration

Access to the ArcStone Kingswood Growth Conference and other bespoke institutional investor events throughout the year

Introductions to independent equity research analysts with decades of experience

Senior-level investment banking advice and coverage, as Dr. Sterling works alongside Michael Curtis, whose investment banking career includes Lehman Brothers, RBC Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, and Michael Astone, ArcStone's Chief Executive Officer and a former Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald

Dr. Sterling believes artificial intelligence is meaningfully reducing the time and cost of early-stage drug development, a shift she expects to drive growing demand for the kind of sector expertise and financing ArcStone Kingswood is building out. ArcStone has been expanding sector coverage across its core verticals, and healthcare is the latest area where the firm is deepening its bench with senior, sector-specific talent already inside the platform.

Dr. Sterling has spent more than two decades at the intersection of healthcare, biotechnology and finance, and moves into the new role from her position as Senior Research Analyst at Kingswood, which she joined in December 2023 to cover healthcare, biotech and health tech names. Earlier in her career, she spent more than a decade, from April 2009 to December 2019, as Managing Director of Healthcare Investment Banking at Avalon Net Worth, where she led strategic advisory and fundraising work for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics and healthcare IT clients, and served in transitional C-suite roles. She also served a 17-month term as President and CEO of the New York Society of Security Analysts (now CFA Society New York), where she led a financial and operational turnaround of the organization, and was Executive-in-Residence at The Rockefeller University in 2018, advising a leading RNA and mRNA research laboratory on strategy and commercialization.

Dr. Sterling holds two master's degrees and a PhD from Columbia University in Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics and earned her CFA charter in 2006. She holds FINRA Series 7, 16, 63, 79, 86 and 87 registrations.

"What drew me to this role is the versatility of the platform. ArcStone Kingswood gives me a direct path to connect strong science with institutional capital on a global scale, and I look forward to delivering that kind of value for our clients as we build out this practice," said Dr. Sterling.

"Karen has spent her career at the exact intersection we need for this build-out: deep science, real banking experience, and the judgment to know which biotech stories can actually get financed," said Michael Astone, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. "Moving her into this role is a natural next step, not a new hire, and that matters. She already knows our platform. Now she's building the healthcare and life sciences franchise on top of it. This is one of several moves planned this year across sector coverage, and we are just getting started."

Dr. Sterling will be based in New York.

About the ArcStone Group of Companies

The ArcStone Group of Companies is a cross-border financial services platform operating across New York, Toronto, Miami, Vancouver and other key markets, conducting its capital markets, advisory and investor communications business through several affiliated entities. ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is the parent entity and is not itself a registered broker-dealer. The Group's broker-dealer clients are served through ArcStone Securities LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC, CRD #306029), and ArcStone Kingswood, a branded branch office of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC. These broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, and related capital markets services to public and private issuers, institutional investors and family offices. ArcStone Partners Global LLC provides corporate finance advisory and capital markets consulting services. ArcStone Canada Inc. supports the Group's Canadian corporate advisory and market access activities. ArcStone Financial Pulse, the Group's news-sharing and corporate editorial division, supports issuer visibility and investor communications across the platform. The firm focuses on mid-market companies across various sectors. To learn more about the ArcStone Group of Companies, please visit www.arcstoneglobalsecurities.com.

About ArcStone Kingswood

ArcStone Kingswood is a branded branch office of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC. Through the Kingswood platform, ArcStone corporate clients may access a national wealth and capital markets ecosystem that includes access to more than 300 registered investment advisors with approximately $27 billion in assets under administration. Securities activities are conducted through appropriately registered broker-dealers, including Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, where applicable.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306110

Source: ArcStone US Corp.