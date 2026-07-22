Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Freedom Auto Transport, a nationwide vehicle shipping provider, has published a comprehensive consumer guide addressing one of the most common questions in the auto transport industry: is car shipping safe? The guide, available now at FreedomAutoTransport.com, details the federal requirements carriers must meet, how cargo insurance actually works during transit, and what independent steps buyers can take to verify that their vehicle is protected before they hand over their keys.

Vehicle shipping is a regulated industry - licensed carriers must maintain FMCSA authority, carry minimum levels of cargo and liability insurance, and comply with federal motor carrier safety regulations. However, enforcement gaps, brokered loads, and inconsistent customer communication have left many buyers uncertain about what to expect and how much protection they actually have when a vehicle is in transit. The Freedom Auto Transport guide is designed to answer those questions with specifics.

Car Shipping Safety: What Federal Regulations Actually Require

The guide opens by explaining the regulatory framework that governs car shipping safety in the United States. All vehicle transport carriers operating in interstate commerce are required to register with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), maintain a valid USDOT number, and carry minimum cargo insurance of $5,000 per vehicle and $10,000 per occurrence under 49 CFR Part 387.

However, the guide notes that federal minimums are a floor, not a ceiling - and for higher-value vehicles, those minimums may fall well short of replacement cost. Buyers shipping vehicles valued above $20,000 are advised to verify the specific cargo coverage limits their carrier carries, and to request a certificate of insurance before the vehicle is loaded.

The guide also explains how FMCSA's Safety Measurement System (SMS) scores carriers based on crash rates, vehicle inspection violations, and driver fitness data - and how buyers can access those scores directly through the FMCSA website to assess a carrier's safety record before booking.

How Cargo Insurance Works During Transit

One of the most misunderstood areas of auto transport is how damage claims are handled when something goes wrong during shipping. The guide explains that cargo insurance for vehicle transport is a liability policy held by the carrier - it covers damage caused by carrier negligence during loading, transit, and unloading, but it does not automatically cover all damage scenarios.

Specifically, the guide clarifies the following:

Acts of nature - hail, falling debris, storm damage - are often excluded from standard cargo policies and require supplemental coverage

Pre-existing damage that is not documented on the condition report before pickup will complicate or invalidate a claim

Damage discovered after the driver has left the delivery location may be harder to claim depending on the carrier's policy terms

Personal items left inside the vehicle during transport are generally not covered under cargo insurance

The guide recommends that buyers photograph their vehicle from all angles before pickup, review the condition report carefully before signing, and note any discrepancies in writing at the time of delivery.

Verifying a Carrier Before Booking

The guide provides a step-by-step verification checklist buyers should complete before confirming any transport booking:

Confirm active FMCSA MC authority and USDOT number through SAFER Web (safer.fmcsa.dot.gov)

Review the carrier's safety rating - 'Satisfactory' is the standard passing grade; 'Conditional' or 'Unsatisfactory' ratings warrant additional scrutiny

Request a current certificate of insurance and verify that cargo coverage limits are appropriate for the vehicle's value

Confirm whether the carrier operates their own fleet or brokers loads to owner-operators, as this affects accountability and communication

Verify that the quote includes a written contract specifying pickup window, transit timeline, and damage claim procedures

Is Car Shipping Safe? What the Data Shows

The guide addresses the core question buyers often search for directly: is car shipping safe as a general practice? The answer, according to the guide, is that shipping vehicles via licensed carriers is statistically low-risk when buyers select verified providers. The vast majority of shipments are completed without incident, and most damage claims that do occur involve minor cosmetic issues - paint chips, small scratches - rather than structural damage.

The risk profile increases when buyers choose carriers primarily on price, skip the verification process, or book through broker platforms without confirming who the actual operating carrier will be. The guide explains that the difference between a safe and a problematic shipment is usually a function of how thoroughly the carrier was vetted before the vehicle was handed over - not the inherent danger of open transport itself.

Additional Safety Considerations for High-Value Vehicles

For vehicles valued above $50,000 - including classic cars, luxury vehicles, and low-production models - the guide recommends considering enclosed transport rather than open carrier. Enclosed trailers provide protection from road debris, weather exposure, and third-party visual access to the vehicle during transit. The guide outlines the cost difference between open and enclosed shipping, the scenarios where that premium is worth paying, and the additional insurance steps that apply to high-value transport.

Availability

The full car shipping safety guide is available at no cost through FreedomAutoTransport.com. Buyers can also contact Freedom Auto Transport directly through the website to discuss specific shipping requirements, verify coverage options for their vehicle type, or request a quote for an upcoming move.

About Freedom Auto Transport

Freedom Auto Transport is a licensed and insured vehicle shipping company providing open and enclosed auto transport services nationwide. The company operates with verified carrier networks, direct customer communication, and transparent documentation from booking through delivery. Freedom Auto Transport serves individual vehicle owners, dealerships, fleet operators, and relocation companies throughout the continental United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306100

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