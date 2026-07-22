Regulatory News:

Celyad Oncology (Euronext: CYAD) (the "Company" or "Celyad Oncology"), today announces the below information following the issuance, on July 16, 2026, of 2,500,000 new shares of Celyad Oncology to an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group. As a result, the Company's share capital has been increased to 10,437,000.00 EUR and is represented by 47,261,905 shares.

This information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.

Figures Modified on July 16, 2026, following the capital increase:

Total amount of share capital (EUR) 10,437,000.00 Total Number of shares with single voting rights 19,640,644 Total Number of shares with double voting rights 27,621,261 Total Number of Shares 47,261,905 Total of voting rights 74,883,166 Total number of attributed warrants 3,487,923 Total number of shares with voting rights that could be created following the exercise of the attributed warrants 3,487,923 Total number of diluted shares (Outstanding shares Warrants) 50,749,828 Total number of diluted shares with voting rights 78,371,089

Contact person for regulated information (financial, transparency)

By law, any transparency declaration must be sent to our Company by email to the attention of Hannes Iserentant, general manager: investors@celyad.com

Further questions about the content of this release can be sent to investors@celyad.com

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology is a biotechnology company focused primarily on unlocking the potential of its intellectual property particularly related to CAR-T technology platforms. The Company is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. For more information, visit www.celyad.com.

Celyad Oncology Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding beliefs about and expectations for the Company's cash runway, statements regarding the Company's future fundraising plans, and statements regarding the continuation of the Company's existence. The words "will," "potential," "continue," "target," "project," "should," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and important factors which might cause actual events, results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the material uncertainty about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to realize the expected benefits of its strategic focus; the Company's ability to develop its intellectual property ("IP") assets and enter into partnerships with outside parties; the Company's ability to enforce its patents and other IP rights; the possibility that the Company may infringe on the patents or IP rights of others and be required to defend against patent or other IP rights suits; the possibility that the Company may not successfully defend itself against claims of patent infringement or other IP rights suits, which could result in substantial claims for damages against the Company; the possibility that the Company may become involved in lawsuits to protect or enforce its patents, which could be expensive, time-consuming, and unsuccessful; the Company's ability to protect its IP rights throughout the world; the potential for patents held by the Company to be found invalid or unenforceable; and other risks identified in the latest Annual Report of Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release and Celyad Oncology's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722466989/en/

Contacts:

Investor Media Contact:

Hannes Iserentant, General Manager

investors@celyad.com