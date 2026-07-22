This summer with Orange Travel, part of the leading European telecom operator Orange, stay connected while exploring your next travel destination without having to worry about finding a local SIM vendor or a Wi-Fi connection.

Our promotion from July 1 to August 31, "Hot destinations, Cooler prices", provides up to 80% off on travel eSIMs. The offer is available worldwide to all travelers and includes data-only or all-inclusive plans (data/calls/text messages) or unlimited offer across popular destinations. An unbeatable opportunity to travel affordably while staying connected.

Summer deals:

Data only or Data/Call/SMS plans*

-80% off Cuba, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Oman, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand -60% off Morocco -50% off e.g.: Albania, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, Martinique, Montenegro, Tunisia, Turkey, United States, Vietnam -40% off e.g.: France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom

Unlimited plans*

-20% off (European countries) e.g.: France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom

Orange Travel, a reliable and affordable global eSIM connectivity with 24/7 human assistance

Powered by Orange's global network and over 700 roaming agreements, Orange Travel offers reliable, high-quality connectivity that ensures safety and peace of mind like no other. Our 24/7/365 human customer support service, available in 14 languages, allows travelers to have expert assistance at every stage of their journey, before departure, during their trip, and upon return.

Orange Travel eSIM makes seamless connectivity accessible to every traveler, wherever they go with coverage in over 200 destinations worldwide.

Staying connected as soon as you land is very simple with Orange Travel: purchase your plan online via the Orange Travel app or website before departure and install it in minutes.

*Terms and conditions of the relevant fares and offers on Orange Travel website

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators. The Group aims to be the trusted partner for everyday digital life by providing individuals, businesses and communities with reliable connectivity and innovative services. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues.

As a trusted player, Orange leverages the excellence of its very high-speed broadband networks to deploy digital infrastructure in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Group is a European leader in fiber, with 100 million connectable households, and convergent offers. In France, Orange connects 34 million customers and was ranked No. 1 by the regulator Arcep for the quality of its mobile network for the 15th consecutive year. In Africa and the Middle East, the Group's growth engine, Orange serves nearly 180 million customers and promotes digital and financial inclusion through its connected solutions.

Under the Orange Business brand, the Group supports companies in transforming their networks as well as in AI, trusted cloud and cybersecurity. Orange is also a major player in the wholesale market, where it has a leading global telecom infrastructure and significant capabilities for deploying and operating submarine cables. A committed innovator, Orange relies on 700 researchers and holds a portfolio of 11,000 patents.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA). More information: www.orange.com.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names mentioned in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

For more information:

Orange Travel

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260720934796/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Axelle Pige; axelle.pige@orange.com