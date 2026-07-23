Elektros, Inc.: Historic Markets, Bold Momentum: Publicly Traded ELEKTROS Advances EV Infrastructure While Shares Gain 23.40%

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) announced that its shares finished the trading day with a 23.40% gain. Management described the session as an encouraging milestone while reaffirming the Company's long-term focus on expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The Company continues evaluating a potential U.S. location for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations. Management believes the proposed site offers attractive traffic patterns and nearby amenities, although any project remains subject to financing, definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and customary conditions.

The Company also reported continued organization and bagging of previously extracted lithium material in Sierra Leone in preparation for potential future containerization and shipment, subject to logistics and commercial arrangements.

Chief Executive Officer Shlomo Bleier stated: "We remain focused on building long-term value through disciplined execution and strategic opportunities in the electric mobility sector."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy



Publicly Traded • Ticker Symbol: ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/historic-markets-bold-momentum-publicly-traded-elektros-otc-pink-elek-advances-ev-infras-1195220