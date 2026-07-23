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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2026 00:26 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Historic Markets, Bold Momentum: Publicly Traded ELEKTROS Advances EV Infrastructure While Shares Gain 23.40%

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) announced that its shares finished the trading day with a 23.40% gain. Management described the session as an encouraging milestone while reaffirming the Company's long-term focus on expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The Company continues evaluating a potential U.S. location for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations. Management believes the proposed site offers attractive traffic patterns and nearby amenities, although any project remains subject to financing, definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and customary conditions.

The Company also reported continued organization and bagging of previously extracted lithium material in Sierra Leone in preparation for potential future containerization and shipment, subject to logistics and commercial arrangements.

Chief Executive Officer Shlomo Bleier stated: "We remain focused on building long-term value through disciplined execution and strategic opportunities in the electric mobility sector."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact Information
ELEKTROS Inc.
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: https://elektros.energy

Publicly Traded • Ticker Symbol: ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/historic-markets-bold-momentum-publicly-traded-elektros-otc-pink-elek-advances-ev-infras-1195220

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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