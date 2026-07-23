InfiMotion Technology Makes Public Debut, Showcasing Full-Stack E-Drive Capabilities at Wuxi Event

WUXI, China, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiMotion Technology (InfiMotion), a global innovator in intelligent e-drive systems, hosted a technology showcase event in Wuxi on July 16, marking its first public appearance as an independent supplier to the global automotive industry. The event demonstrated the company's end-to-end capabilities spanning global R&D, extreme validation, and micron-precision manufacturing - solidifying its position as a rising force in the new-energy vehicle (NEV) drivetrain sector.

"Let the world know InfiMotion" said Joe Lin, CEO of InfiMotion Technology. "We have spent years perfecting our e-drive technology for leading global automakers, and we are now ready to stand on our own as a trusted partner for the wider market."

Cloud-Synced Global R&D: Engineering Without Borders

InfiMotion's R&D network spans Wuxi, Shanghai, Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Gothenburg, with over 1,000 engineers - including a Swedish team of over 100 people - collaborating in real time via the cloud. This global footprint is built around real-world extremes: high-load endurance on European autobahns, Nordic cold starts, and tropical full-load operation in Southeast Asia - scenarios that directly shape InfiMotion's globalization DNA.

A Track Record of Industry "Firsts"

InfiMotion's technical pedigree speaks for itself:

2021: Pioneered China's first self-developed 400V SiC EDU for ZEEKR 001.

2024: Launched the world's first 11-in-1 domain-controlled EDU, achieving over 90% CLTC efficiency on a 400V IGBT platform.

2025: Released the world's first mass-produced magnesium-aluminum alloy dual-motor EDU and the world's first 900V high-performance magnesium-alloy coaxial EDU - delivering 5,200 Nm peak torque at just 77 kg net weight.

The company has also pioneered Umini-pin winding, 0.2mm ultra-thin silicon steel laminations, embedded and three-level PCM technologies, and is leading the formulation of industry standards for amorphous alloy materials.

Tested to the Extreme - Certified for Global Trust

InfiMotion adheres to ASPICE Level 3 processes and ASIL-D (ISO 26262) certification. Its validation system includes temperature cycling from -60°C to 140°C, 1,500-hour salt-spray tests, and 2,500-hour comprehensive endurance runs - with over 9,000 individual test items required for one European premium brand. The company's CNAS-accredited testing center houses the world's first 30,000 rpm motor test bench.

Manufacturing at Micron-Level Precision

InfiMotion operates five smart manufacturing bases across China (Wuxi, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Quzhou, and Jiaxing), with motor line automation reaching 95%. SMT accuracy is held to ±25µm, measurement instruments resolve down to 0.1µm, and an AI-driven visual inspection system detects defects as small as 20µm.

From Wuxi to the World

Today, InfiMotion supplies e-drive systems across the full voltage spectrum (400V-900V) for all vehicle classes, from A0 to supercars. Its global network spans China, Europe, and Malaysia, with vertical integration from key components to complete system. In the first half of 2026, the company ranked among China's top three suppliers for both motor and inverter shipments, with volume production already serving Geely, Volvo, and JLR.

The InfiMotion Era Has Just Begun

As the global NEV industry undergoes profound transformation, InfiMotion remains committed to full-stack in-house R&D, global collaborative synergy, and open-win partnerships - delivering proven, traceable, and mass-producible Chinese e-drive solutions to the world.

About InfiMotion Technology

InfiMotion Technology is a global leader in the R&D and manufacturing of advanced electric drive systems and components for new energy vehicles. Committed to innovation, performance, and sustainability, InfiMotion provides comprehensive solutions empowering automakers to create the next generation of efficient, powerful, and intelligent electric vehicles.

For more information, please visit: www.infimotion.com

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