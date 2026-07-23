Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - The SinoGuide App, a one-stop digital service platform designed for foreign nationals coming to or living in China, has officially launched. The app integrates essential services, official information and practical resources into a single platform, making it easier for international users to access digital services and navigate daily life in China.





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SinoGuide App Launches to Provide One-Stop Digital Services for Foreign Nationals in China

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As China continues to advance its digital transformation and expand its visa-free policies, the number of foreign nationals visiting, studying, working and living in the country continues to grow. To help address language barriers and improve access to public services and official information, the SinoGuide App offers five core sections: Policy Guidance, News & Information, Everyday Services, Language Support, and Learn about China.

Built around the principles of authority, convenience and efficiency, the app is designed to meet the diverse needs of foreign nationals throughout their stay in China. By providing authoritative guidance alongside practical everyday services, the SinoGuide App enhances users' digital experience, facilitates exchanges between China and the rest of the world, and supports China's high-standard opening up and high-quality development.

Foreign nationals coming to or living in China are welcome to download the SinoGuide App and experience the convenience and efficiency of China's digital services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306208

Source: Global News