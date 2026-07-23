Investment will support geographic expansion, AI investment and continued growth across ATOZ Services' fund services platform

ATOZ Services (The "Company"), an independent Luxembourg-based fund services platform, today announced that the Company will accelerate its strategic move to continue its international expansion and acquisition-based strategy through a growth investment from Bregal Sagemount ("Sagemount"), a leading growth-focused private equity firm. Sagemount has entered into a partnership with ATOZ Group and ICG that will see Sagemount become the majority shareholder of the Company, while ATOZ Group and ICG retain a minority stake, subject to regulatory approval and other customary procedures. The investment will support the Company's continued development as an international fund services platform.

Founded in 2018 as part of the ATOZ Group, ATOZ Services provides fund-linked special purpose vehicle ("SPV") services, fund administration, and fund governance, risk and compliance services. The Company has built long-standing relationships with leading alternative investment managers through deep technical expertise, senior-level accessibility and an understanding of complex regulatory requirements. Today, ATOZ Services serves more than 800 private equity, private credit and real estate clients.

ATOZ Services has continued to broaden its capabilities as clients seek more integrated support across the fund lifecycle. In addition to its original core in fund-linked SPVs, the Company expanded its regulated fund administration capabilities, established a client-facing presence in the United Kingdom and strengthened its Fund GRC offering. The partnership with Sagemount will support further growth through organic initiatives, including further investment in AI enablement, adding additional geographic jurisdictions, and broadening ATOZ Services' capabilities.

"This investment marks an important milestone for ATOZ Services and builds on the platform we have developed over the past eight years as a standalone entity," said Chafai Baihat, CEO of the Company. "Our approach has always been grounded in technical quality, high customer engagement and a close understanding of our clients' complex needs. We are excited to partner with the Sagemount team as we continue investing in our people and AI, expanding into new markets and further strengthening the services we provide."

"ATOZ Services has built a differentiated position in the Luxembourg fund services market, with best-in-class retention and client advocacy that come from high-quality service," said Gene Yoon, Managing Partner at Sagemount. "We look forward to partnering with Chafai and the team to support ATOZ Services' expansion across new markets and service lines, and to build on the strong platform they have created."

"We at Sagemount are thrilled to support Chafai and the broader senior team's ambitions of scaling into a global leader in the category, underpinned by continued superior client service and bolstered AI investment. We look forward to leveraging our platform's resources to achieve those ambitions together as partners," added Gurmaan Bhatia, Principal at Sagemount.

Fatah Boudjelida and Keith O'Donnell, CEOs of ATOZ Group, added "This is an exciting milestone for ATOZ Services. ATOZ Group is truly honored to welcome Sagemount as majority investors into ATOZ Services business to support the next phase of the growth journey, and we are keen to maintain and develop the ATOZ Services relationship with ATOZ Group."

Mark Piasecki, Managing Director at ICG, added: "It has been a privilege to support ATOZ Services through a highly successful period of growth, service line expansion and internationalization. There is significant future headroom and ICG is therefore delighted to be continuing to support Chafai and the team on its growth journey with Sagemount."

Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to Sagemount. Baird acted as the exclusive financial advisor to ATOZ Services, who were also represented by A&O Shearman.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About ATOZ Services

ATOZ Services was formed in 2018 as part of the ATOZ Group, which itself was founded in 2004 with the creation of ATOZ Tax Advisers, now one of the leading Luxembourg tax firms. ATOZ Services provides a full suite of fund administration, corporate and tax compliance services to alternative funds and corporate clients. Services include corporate administration, domiciliation accounting, fund administration, and tax reporting. The company employs nearly 300 highly qualified and long-serving staff across its offices in Luxembourg, Morocco, the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.atoz-services.lu.

About ATOZ Tax Advisers

ATOZ Tax Advisers is a high-end independent advisory firm based in Luxembourg offering a comprehensive and integrated range of tax and corporate finance services. We advise on and deliver solutions for sophisticated local and global professional clients. Our team has in-depth experience of serving demanding businesses and institutional clients in need of tailor-made advice. ATOZ is the Luxembourg member of Taxand. Taxand focuses on delivering high quality, integrated tax advice, free from time consuming audit conflicts. Taxand advisers work together to deliver global tax services for clients. For more information visit our website www.atoz.lu or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bregal Sagemount

Bregal Sagemount is a leading growth-focused private capital firm with $11 billion of cumulative capital raised. Currently investing out of a $3.7bn Fund V, the firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 90 companies in a variety of sectors, including software, data information services, financial technology services, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business consumer services. The firm has offices in New York and Palo Alto. For more information, visit www.sagemount.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ICG

ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $126bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients' capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital. For more information visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

*As at 31 March 2026.

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Contacts:

ATOZ

Holly Whatling

Marketing Director, ATOZ

T. +352 26 940 619

M. +352 661 830 191

Email: holly.whatling@atoz.lu

Bregal Sagemount

Siqi Wu

Marketing Communications Manager

Siqi.wu@bregal.com

ICG

Clare Glynn

Head of Corporate Communications

+44 20 3545 1395

Clare.Glynn@icgam.com