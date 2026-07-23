The Adecco Group: AI is redesigning work: Adecco Group whitepaper reveals the need for hybrid workforce orchestration

New Adecco Group-commissioned whitepaper finds AI is transforming work, and outlines how organizations can orchestrate people, AI agents and physical AI

OECD employment rates remain near record highs

AI is changing tasks faster than eliminating jobs, but adjustment is uneven by sector, jobs and organizational readiness

Between 2022 and 2025 1.9 million new AI-related jobs were created

The opportunity is in helping enterprise adoption: only 18% of U.S. firms and 20% of European firms have integrated AI into core workflows at scale, leaving significant room for further workforce transformation

Hybrid workforce orchestration emerging as new management discipline for the intelligence era

ZURICH, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group (SIX: ADEN) today published a whitepaper developed in partnership with Altermind: "On the threshold: AI, the future of work and the rise of hybrid labor markets". The report outlines the actual risk facing the global economy is corporate inertia. Organizations are failing to redesign work fast enough to capture productivity, protect trust and create value from AI investments. The paper introduces a new model that the Adecco Group believes will define the organization of work for the next decade: hybrid workforce orchestration. This is the discipline of redesigning work so people, AI agents, automation and physical AI each contribute to creating the most value and impact.

Denis Machuel, CEO of the Adecco Group, said: "The evidence is clear: AI is fundamentally changing what work will look like in the future and creating an opportunity to redesign how organizations create value. The next phase of AI will be won by redesigning work - understanding what people should do, what AI agents can do, how skills are evolving and what skills will be needed in the future, and how value is created and measured. That is the role of hybrid workforce orchestration, and this is exactly our mission.

"Technology creates capability. People turn it into value. Hybrid workforce orchestration makes it scalable. We are ready to lead the human side of the AI transformation."

Find the full press release here.

Find the white paper available for download here.

Find all documents in this webpage.

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Corporate Press Office

Group External Communications, The Adecco Group

media@adecco.com

Rodrigo Sánchez Flores - Tel: +34 658 06 54 02

Jürg Schneider - Tel: +41 79 876 09 21

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