SUNMI Technology: SUNMI Expands SoftPOS Platform to Bring Secure Contactless Payments to More Smart Business Devices

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI has expanded its SoftPOS platform, bringing secure contactless payment capabilities to more smart commercial terminals. Working with leading payment partners worldwide, SUNMI is accelerating SoftPOS adoption across retail, hospitality, and other in-person commerce scenarios.

The latest update extends SUNMI's smart terminal ecosystem with greater deployment flexibility for payment service providers and merchants. By embedding SoftPOS into commercial devices, businesses can support secure contactless payments without compromising operational efficiency.

A key highlight is the integration of CPad with SUNMI desktop POS terminals. The solution combines the desktop terminal's business management capabilities with CPad's dedicated payment functionality, allowing merchants to manage ordering and operations on the main terminal while accepting secure contactless payments on a separate payment device. The result is a streamlined checkout experience with a clear separation between business operations and payment acceptance.

The platform also strengthens terminal compatibility, payment security, device management, and global deployment capabilities. Together with ecosystem partners including Soft Space, viva.com, Softpay, OPP, and Rubean, SUNMI is enabling SoftPOS deployments across a growing range of commercial environments.

For more than a decade, SUNMI has continued to evolve its smart commercial terminal platform-from traditional POS to Android-based smart terminals, and now to devices with integrated SoftPOS capabilities. By combining its intelligent hardware platform with the global payments ecosystem, SUNMI is giving merchants more flexible choices for deploying secure, scalable, and future-ready payment experiences.

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