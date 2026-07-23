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PR Newswire
23.07.2026 07:30 Uhr
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SUNMI Technology: SUNMI Expands SoftPOS Platform to Bring Secure Contactless Payments to More Smart Business Devices

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI has expanded its SoftPOS platform, bringing secure contactless payment capabilities to more smart commercial terminals. Working with leading payment partners worldwide, SUNMI is accelerating SoftPOS adoption across retail, hospitality, and other in-person commerce scenarios.

The latest update extends SUNMI's smart terminal ecosystem with greater deployment flexibility for payment service providers and merchants. By embedding SoftPOS into commercial devices, businesses can support secure contactless payments without compromising operational efficiency.

A key highlight is the integration of CPad with SUNMI desktop POS terminals. The solution combines the desktop terminal's business management capabilities with CPad's dedicated payment functionality, allowing merchants to manage ordering and operations on the main terminal while accepting secure contactless payments on a separate payment device. The result is a streamlined checkout experience with a clear separation between business operations and payment acceptance.

The platform also strengthens terminal compatibility, payment security, device management, and global deployment capabilities. Together with ecosystem partners including Soft Space, viva.com, Softpay, OPP, and Rubean, SUNMI is enabling SoftPOS deployments across a growing range of commercial environments.

For more than a decade, SUNMI has continued to evolve its smart commercial terminal platform-from traditional POS to Android-based smart terminals, and now to devices with integrated SoftPOS capabilities. By combining its intelligent hardware platform with the global payments ecosystem, SUNMI is giving merchants more flexible choices for deploying secure, scalable, and future-ready payment experiences.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunmi-expands-softpos-platform-to-bring-secure-contactless-payments-to-more-smart-business-devices-302833034.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.