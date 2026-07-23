End-to-end deployment of Gemini Enterprise across ITC Infotech establishes the solutions provider as 'customer zero'

Joint Centers of Excellence will serve as launchpad for global customers to advance their agentic transformations

ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to propel its internal transformation to an agentic-first enterprise and drive accelerate AI-powered growth for its global customers.

ITC Infotech will become its own "customer zero" for Gemini Enterprise by deploying, validating, and scaling Google's agentic AI platform across its organization before bringing proven implementation methodologies and technical blueprints to its customers. By embedding AI into its own operations first, ITC Infotech will offer customers implementation experience anchored on measurable business results.

"As enterprises move from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption, they are looking for partners who have successfully navigated that journey themselves," said Manas Chakraborty, Managing Director CEO, ITC Infotech. "Our wall-to-wall deployment of Gemini Enterprise anchors our own agentic-first strategy, driving non-linear, AI-led progress for our business. It also ensures we build deep operational expertise, and proprietary IP to deliver next-generation, AI-driven outcomes for our customers worldwide."

Driving velocity from within: elevating enterprise operations at scale

ITC Infotech's enterprise-wide deployment of Gemini Enterprise spans multiple layers of its global operations, focusing significantly on driving internal speed and efficiency:

Accelerated software engineering: For ITC Infotech's core developer teams, Antigravity will help optimize software development velocity, manage legacy code migration at scale, reduce code complexity, and speed up application modernization timelines.

For ITC Infotech's core developer teams, Antigravity will help optimize software development velocity, manage legacy code migration at scale, reduce code complexity, and speed up application modernization timelines. Autonomous workflows: Utilizing Gemini Enterprise, ITC Infotech is moving beyond simple AI prompts to building specialized AI agents and deploying multi-agent orchestration. These agents will collaborate across internal systems and data sources to execute complex corporate tasks autonomously, building valuable proprietary IP within a secure, sovereign AI environment.

Utilizing Gemini Enterprise, ITC Infotech is moving beyond simple AI prompts to building specialized AI agents and deploying multi-agent orchestration. These agents will collaborate across internal systems and data sources to execute complex corporate tasks autonomously, building valuable proprietary IP within a secure, sovereign AI environment. Corporate function automation: Gemini Enterprise is being integrated across administrative, HR, finance, and legal functions. This helps automate complex, time-consuming processes, including accelerating RFP drafting cycles, managing internal IT and HR service tickets, and streamlining financial invoice audits.

Scaling insight and impact to global enterprises

Beyond internal productivity, this strategic partnership is designed to scale real-world agentic capabilities and take it to the wider business ecosystem. As ITC Infotech refines and validates these autonomous workflows internally, it will collaborate with Google Cloud to broaden market access to Gemini Enterprise through:

Joint Centers of Excellence: ITC Infotech and Google Cloud will establish dedicated AI Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in different cities. These will serve as strategic innovation hubs focused on building deep Google Cloud AI capabilities, developing industry-specific AI blueprints with enterprise agent frameworks.

ITC Infotech and Google Cloud will establish dedicated AI Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in different cities. These will serve as strategic innovation hubs focused on building deep Google Cloud AI capabilities, developing industry-specific AI blueprints with enterprise agent frameworks. Commercializing industry accelerators: ITC Infotech will combine its firsthand deployment experience with its domain expertise to build custom AI blueprints tailored for the consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors.

"ITC Infotech's deployment of Gemini Enterprise across its entire strong workforce represents an exceptional commitment to operational excellence," said Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director, Google Cloud India. "By standardizing its daily workflows on Google Cloud AI, ITC Infotech is gaining deep, practical experience with advanced automation at scale. Through our close collaboration, we are combining this firsthand insight with Google Cloud's AI ecosystem to deliver market-ready solutions. Together, we are uniquely positioned to empower organizations worldwide to safely and effectively scale their own AI initiatives."

About ITC Infotech

ITC Infotech is a leading global technology services and solutions provider, led by Business and Technology Consulting. ITC Infotech provides business-friendly solutions to help clients succeed and be future-ready, by seamlessly bringing together digital expertise, strong industry-specific alliances and the unique ability to leverage deep domain expertise from ITC Group businesses. The company provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, through a combination of traditional and newer business models, as a long-term sustainable partner.

For more information, please visit: http://www.itcinfotech.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack, including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications, that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722285793/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Sneha.Sharma@itcinfotech.com