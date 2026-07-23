Amid rising national electricity demand and climbing retail energy prices, the U.S. solar and energy storage sectors achieved several deployment and generation milestones in the first half of 2026. Data compiled by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) shows that these technologies are increasingly moving from emerging resources to primary components of the domestic power grid. According to the trade group, grid operators from California to Texas and across the Midwest have registered record-breaking performance metrics, driven by competitive technology costs and rapid installation timelines. ...

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