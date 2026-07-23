Poland's amended Energy Act - sometimes known as the Grid Act - came into force on April 30, 2026, introducing significant changes for grid connections to generation and storage. Poland's Ministry of Energy estimates that the new regulations could unlock the potential to connect around 150 GW of new renewables and storage capacity. New possibilities for cable pooling have been welcomed, but asset owners also face a greater financial commitment when connections are issued and implemented. Energy law expert Piotr Mrowiec outlines the new rules and provisions. Two or more installations, including ...

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