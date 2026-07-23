Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) has published Portaria Normativa No. 140 in the Official Gazette (DOU), establishing a financial compensation mechanism for wind and solar generators affected by curtailment events. The regulation defines the conditions for recovering revenue losses caused by two types of curtailment events that occurred between Sept. 1, 2023, and Nov. 25, 2025. It also sets the eligibility criteria for generators seeking compensation. The regulation confirms that only curtailment events classified as external unavailability - such as delays or limitations affecting ...

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