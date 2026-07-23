Argentina added 40.9 MW of distributed generation capacity in the first half of 2026, increasing cumulative installed capacity by 34.5% from 118.6 MW at the end of 2025 to 159.5 MW in June. Over the same period, the number of user-generators rose 25.8%, from 3,762 to 4,734, according to the latest report from the country's Secretariat of Energy. The country now has 159.5 MW of cumulative installed distributed generation capacity across more than 4,700 projects that have completed installation, connected to the grid through bidirectional meters, and obtained user-generator status. In June alone, ...

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