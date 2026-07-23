Entering its 60th year, the Festival Off Avignon took place from July 4 to 25, featuring 1,780 performances across more than 140 venues throughout the city. Marking its 20th year of participation in this renowned international arts festival, Taiwan showcased four outstanding performing arts companies: Chun Dance, Kuo-Shin Chuang Pangcah Dance Theatre, Dashing Theater, and Seed Dance Company. They presented their acclaimed productions-"Trace of Belief," "8 Infinity Loop," "The Rite of Spring," and "Lost Connection"-to audiences in France.

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Taiwanese performing group Chun Dance presents "Trace of Belief" at the Festival Off Avignon.

Kuo-Shin Chuang, choreographer and artistic director of Kuo-Shin Chuang Pangcah Dance Theatre, explained that "8 Infinity Loop" draws inspiration from Ilisin-also known as the Amis Harvest Festival-the most important annual ceremony of Taiwan's Amis Indigenous people. Through the interplay of music, dance, and movement, the work explores the profound connection between ritual, the body, and cultural identity. Chuang expressed the hope that this performance would not only introduce Taiwan to European audiences but also leave a lasting impression on the international stage.

Meanwhile, "Trace of Belief," created by Hsieh Yi-chun, dancer and artistic director of Chun Dance, fuses contemporary dance with traditional Taiwanese folk performance elements, including the gong, suona, and processional footwork.

Through "The Rite of Spring," Dashing Theater choreographer Huang Huai-te explores how social systems shape individuals and how dance can serve as a means of expression within those constraints. Before the work's international debut, Huang was uncertain how overseas audiences would respond to its challenging, non-verbal nature. To his surprise, French audiences watched with remarkable focus and respect, paying close attention to the nuances of the performance. Huang hopes the work will resonate with discerning audiences and establish a place for itself in the European performing arts market.

These outstanding performances from Taiwan continued through July 25. Among them, Lost Connection was presented at Les Hivernales-CDCN d'Avignon from July 10 to 20.

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Contact Sales and Marketing Center¦Central News Agency Name: Luo Tsuei-yi Email: tyl@cna.com.tw