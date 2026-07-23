US-headquartered metal-hydrogen battery manufacturer Enervenue has launched its Energy Rack, a plug-and-play DC storage block designed for utility-scale and commercial energy storage projects with expected lifetimes of 20 to 30 years. The company said the new system is based on its Aqueous Metal Cell (AMC) technology, which combines long cycle life, high power capability, and safety characteristics designed to reduce system complexity. The AMC chemistry was adapted from nickel-hydrogen battery technology originally developed by NASA and used in space applications for more than three decades. Unlike ...

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