Kavalan Whisky: Kavalan Named 'Whisky of the Year' For Second Year Running at IWC 2026

Kavalan awards at IWC 2026 :

Whisky of the Year:

Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Master Distiller of the Year:

Zerose Yang - Head of R&D

Availability: Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask is available now in Taiwan and selected international markets, including France, Canada, Germany, the Czech Republic, China and Hong Kong, with additional markets to follow.

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 1,000 gold or higher awards from the industry's most competitive contests.

Media Contacts:

Kaitlyn Tsai

kaitlyn@kingcar.com.tw

Wendy Wang

wendywa@kingcar.com.tw

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