IDnow Appoints Philippe Morel as Chief Executive Officer

Philippe Morel brings over 30 years of financial services and technology leadership experience, with a track record of scaling regulated platform businesses in partnership with private equity.



MUNICH, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, Europe's leader in digital identity and fraud prevention, today announces the appointment of Philippe Morel as Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Philippe succeeds Andreas Bodczek, who steps down after more than seven years of leadership that transformed IDnow into a leading European provider of digital identity and fraud prevention.

The IDnow Trust Platform: From KYC to Continuous Trust

In June 2026, IDnow launched the IDnow Trust Platform, marking the company's expansion beyond traditional identity verification. Designed to help regulated organisations move from Know Your Customer (KYC) to Trust Your Customer (TYC), the platform orchestrates identity verification, fraud prevention, biometric authentication and qualified digital trust services across the full customer lifecycle. Through four modular services - Identify, Authenticate, Protect and Trust - and its Orchestrate, Observe and Decide capabilities, customers can configure workflows, monitor risk signals in real time and automate decisions through a single integration. The platform is built to help organisations adapt to the evolving European regulatory landscape, including AMLR, eIDAS 2.0 and the emergence of EU Digital Identity Wallets, while addressing increasingly sophisticated AI-driven fraud.

A New Chapter for IDnow

Philippe Morel brings more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning financial services, technology platforms and regulated environments, with a consistent track record of strategic transformation and value creation in partnership with private equity.

Most recently, Philippe served as Chief Executive Officer of Railsr, a payments and embedded finance platform, where he led strategic repositioning and commercial rebuilding before the merger with Equals Money.

Prior to that, Philippe served as CEO of SETL, a blockchain-based financial market infrastructure provider, where he repositioned the business into payments and digital settlement networks, launched the Regulated Liability Network (RLN) tested with the New York Federal Reserve, and delivered tokenisation projects for tier-one financial institutions.

Before his executive career, Philippe worked at Boston Consulting Group, rising to Senior Partner and Managing Director. He led BCG's Global Capital Markets practice and its Private Equity EMEA business, advising boards and CEOs of major financial institutions on strategy, transformation, M&A and growth across Europe, the US and Asia. He also served for nine years as Chair of BCG's Global Audit and Risk Committee.

Philippe holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a degree in Finance from HEC Paris.

Board Statement

Martin McCourt, Chair of IDnow, said: "We are delighted to welcome Philippe to IDnow at a pivotal moment. IDnow has recently launched its Trust Platform, expanding beyond traditional identity verification to help regulated organisations orchestrate identity, fraud prevention and compliance across the full customer lifecycle. Philippe's background - combining deep strategic expertise with hands-on leadership of regulated technology and financial services platforms - is ideally suited to the opportunity ahead. We are confident that he will lead IDnow into its next phase of growth."

Philippe Morel Statement

"IDnow is a genuinely exceptional business - a European-born leader in digital identity and fraud prevention at a moment when regulation, digital identity wallets and increasingly sophisticated fraud are reshaping the market. The newly launched IDnow Trust Platform is designed to help customers move beyond one-time verification towards continuous trust across the full customer lifecycle. I am energised by what this team has achieved and by the opportunity ahead. My first priority is to listen: to our customers, our colleagues and our partners. From there, we will define and execute IDnow's next phase of growth together."

A Tribute to Andreas Bodczek

The Board also takes this opportunity to express its deep gratitude to Andreas Bodczek, who has led IDnow with extraordinary vision and commitment since 2018. A seasoned technology entrepreneur with a Diplom Kaufmann from LMU München, Andreas brought to IDnow the experience of building and scaling digital businesses: as co-founder and CEO of Fyber, which he grew into a globally recognised mobile technology platform, a board partner at Point Nine Capital, and chairman at JTL Software.

At IDnow, his impact was transformative. He led the company through a pivotal transition from founder-led to PE-backed under Corsair's ownership, providing the foundation for sustained growth. He drove the acquisitions of identity Trust Management AG and ARIADNEXT - the French market leader in remote identity verification - which significantly expanded IDnow's capabilities, brought the Rennes engineering hub into the group, and established IDnow's presence across Europe. Most recently, he oversaw the launch of the IDnow Trust Platform, marking the company's expansion beyond traditional identity verification and creating a unified platform for identity, fraud prevention, authentication and qualified digital trust services across the customer lifecycle. His leadership has positioned IDnow well for its next chapter, and we wish him every success in what comes next.

About IDnow

IDnow is Europe's leader in digital identity and fraud prevention, with a mission to transform trust into a powerful asset in the digital world. Through its broad portfolio of AI-driven, SaaS-based identity and fraud prevention solutions, IDnow establishes, maintains and enriches trust throughout the customer journey, enabling businesses to operate securely while driving growth and scalability. The IDnow Trust Platform provides unified access to identity verification, fraud prevention, biometric authentication and qualified digital trust services. IDnow has offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania and France and is backed by Corsair Capital.

For more information, visit idnow.io.

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