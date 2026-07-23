China-based battery manufacturer Fox ESS has introduced Power Beast, a commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage solution pairing its H3 Plus three-phase hybrid inverter with the modular CQ7 high-voltage battery architecture. The company said the new solution is designed to replace complex on-site assembly and extensive cabling requirements with a modular plug-and-play architecture and reduce the number of interconnection steps while helping minimize potential wiring errors during installation. A key feature is the optional CQ7 Dual Tower Base, which supports two battery stacks from a single ...

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