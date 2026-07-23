Competing against 36 leading contenders from 20 countries, four Taiwanese children's choirs have garnered several major awards and top honors at the 5th Budapest International Choral Celebration, showcasing Taiwan's cultural diversity and music excellence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722613876/en/

Puzangalan Children's Choir and Yo Wu Wei Children's Chorus join forces with international choral ensembles and orchestras to perform Mozart's Requiem Mass in D minor, K. 626 at the Béla Bartók National Concert Hall of Müpa Budapest.

With its pure, angelic voices and exceptional vocal techniques, Puzangalan Children's Choir from Pingtung County won the top prize, Laurea Summa Cum Laude, in the Grand Prix Competition's Youth Choir of Equal Voices, Folklore, and Sacred Music categories.

In the Open Competition, Yo Wu Wei Children's Chorus claimed three gold prizes in the categories of Youth Choir of Equal Voices, Modern, and Folklore. The choir also secured two championships in the Youth Choir of Equal Voices and Modern categories and received the highest honor in the Modern category. Meanwhile, Taipei Fuhsing Elementary School Choir earned the Children's Choirs Gold Diploma and was named the Category Winner. Kaohsiung Children's Choir received a gold prize in the Folklore category and the Children's Choirs Silver Diploma.

Invited by the organizer, Puzangalan Children's Choir and Yo Wu Wei Children's Chorus joined forces with international choral ensembles and orchestras to perform Mozart's Requiem Mass in D minor, K. 626 at the Béla Bartók National Concert Hall of Müpa Budapest. The two choirs then embarked on a tour of the Baltic states, bringing Taiwan's choral artistry to audiences in Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia while sharing Taiwanese music and culture with local communities.

The Taipei Representative Office in Hungary noted that the award-winning achievements at the choral competition demonstrate the confidence of Taiwan's younger generation on the global stage. It added that the children's voices have become a powerful form of cultural diplomacy, leaving a lasting impression at this year's event.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722613876/en/

Contacts:

Sales and Marketing Center Central News Agency

Name: Luo Tsuei-yi

Email: tyl@cna.com.tw