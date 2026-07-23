DJ Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist (LAUU) Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.5038 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1224262 CODE: LAUU ISIN: LU0496786XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LEI Code: 549300D6XPP7NKBOU354 Sequence No.: 437231 EQS News ID: 2370462 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)