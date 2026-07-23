DJ Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF Dist (PRIT) Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.698 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 841439 CODE: PRIT ISIN: LU1931975XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIT LEI Code: 2138006BVJAJD1VKII17 Sequence No.: 437241 EQS News ID: 2370482 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2370482&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)