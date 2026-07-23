DJ Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist (LCUK) Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 15.0943 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58590143 CODE: LCUK ISIN: LU1781541XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LEI Code: 549300BE5B4RCRVVUC15 Sequence No.: 437271 EQS News ID: 2370542 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)