DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist (AMEG) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 60.5461 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 306211 CODE: AMEG ISIN: LU2469335XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2469335XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMEG LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 437196 EQS News ID: 2370390 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 23, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)