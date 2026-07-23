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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 08:18 Uhr
48 Leser
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OP Corporate Bank plc: OP Pohjola's President and Group CEO Timo Ritakallio has announced that he will retire on 1 July 2027 as specified in his executive contract

OP Pohjola
Stock Exchange Release
23 July 2026 at 09:05 am EEST

OP Pohjola's President and Group CEO Timo Ritakallio has announced that he will retire on 1 July 2027 as specified in his executive contract

OP Pohjola's President and Group CEO Timo Ritakallio has announced that he plans to retire on 1 July 2027 as specified in his executive contract. He has held the position of OP Pohjola's President and Group CEO since 2018. He will continue in his position until retirement.

OP Cooperative

Media enquiries:

OP Pohjola Corporate Communications, tel. 010 252 8719, viestinta@op.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)
London Stock Exchange
Major media
op.fi

OP Pohjola is Finland's largest provider of financial services, with more than two million owner-customers and approximately 15,000 employees. We provide a comprehensive range of banking and insurance services for personal and corporate customers. OP Pohjola consists of OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter's subsidiaries and affiliates. Our mission is to promote the sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing of our owner-customers and operating region. Together with our owner-customers, we have been building Finnish society and a sustainable future for over 120 years now. www.op.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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