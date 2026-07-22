SEI Investments Company: SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2026. Relative to the second quarter 2025, EPS declined by 11%, and revenue and operating income grew by 15% and 33%, respectively, with operating margin increasing to 31%. On an adjusted basis, EPS and operating income grew 38% and 36%, respectively, with the adjusted operating margin increasing to 32%.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except earnings per share)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2026
2025
%
2026
2025
%
U.S. GAAP Basis
Revenues
$641,617
$559,601
15 %
$1,263,800
$1,110,945
14 %
Income from operations
197,016
148,635
33 %
386,502
305,732
26 %
Operating margin
31 %
27 %
15 %
31 %
28 %
11 %
Net income attributable
to SEI Investments
195,658
227,083
(14) %
370,145
378,600
(2) %
Diluted earnings per share
$1.59
$1.78
(11) %
$2.99
$2.95
1 %
Non-GAAP Basis(1)
Adjusted income from
operations
$206,951
$152,612
36 %
$405,634
$313,158
30 %
Adjusted diluted earnings
per share
$1.66
$1.20
38 %
$3.10
$2.40
29 %
Adjusted operating margin
32 %
27 %
19 %
32 %
28 %
14 %
(1) See Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations on pg 11
"SEI's record-setting second-quarter results are evidence that the strategic and operational changes we've made over the last four years are translating into meaningful financial performance," said CEO Ryan Hicke.
"We've been deliberate in how we allocate capital, evolve our value proposition, and focus our resources on the areas where we believe we can create sustainable competitive advantage. Those efforts are driving stronger sales quality, expanding margins, and creating greater leverage across the enterprise, while allowing us to continue investing in the capabilities, talent, and innovation that will shape SEI's future."
Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2026
2025
%
2026
2025
%
Investment Managers:
Revenues
$227,679
$195,067
17 %
$448,396
$387,115
16 %
Expenses
136,078
121,636
12 %
269,917
238,847
13 %
Operating Profit
91,601
73,431
25 %
178,479
148,268
20 %
Operating Margin
40 %
38 %
40 %
38 %
Private Banks:
Revenues
156,879
141,449
11 %
309,141
279,163
11 %
Expenses
125,220
118,724
5 %
245,251
233,473
5 %
Operating Profit
31,659
22,725
39 %
63,890
45,690
40 %
Operating Margin
20 %
16 %
21 %
16 %
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
177,897
137,193
30 %
347,592
273,769
27 %
Expenses
101,866
75,801
34 %
198,223
148,256
34 %
Non-controlling interests and
other, net (A)
1,361
-
NM*
2,698
-
NM
Operating Profit
74,670
61,392
22 %
146,671
125,513
17 %
Operating Margin
42 %
45 %
42 %
46 %
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
69,702
69,343
1 %
141,218
137,849
2 %
Expenses
36,826
35,857
3 %
73,963
71,727
3 %
Operating Profit
32,876
33,486
(2) %
67,255
66,122
2 %
Operating Margin
47 %
48 %
48 %
48 %
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
9,460
16,549
(43) %
17,453
33,049
(47) %
Expenses
10,039
18,430
(46) %
19,232
36,926
(48) %
Operating Loss
(579)
(1,881)
(69) %
(1,779)
(3,877)
(54) %
Totals:
Revenues
$641,617
$559,601
15 %
$1,263,800
$1,110,945
14 %
Expenses
410,029
370,448
11 %
806,586
729,229
11 %
Corporate Overhead Expenses
34,572
40,518
(15) %
70,712
75,984
(7) %
Income from operations (B)
$197,016
$148,635
33 %
$386,502
$305,732
26 %
Adjusted income from operations
$206,951
$152,612
36 %
$405,634
$313,158
30 %
(A) Primarily includes non-controlling interest and earnings from equity method investments.
(B) Excludes non-controlling interests and other, net
* Variances noted "NM" indicate the percent change is not meaningful.
Second-Quarter Business Highlights:
- SEI delivered strong second-quarter results, with diluted EPS of $1.59 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.66. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased 38% relative to the prior year, driven by strong revenue growth, margin expansion, and a 3% reduction in share count from SEI's share repurchase program.
- Second quarter net sales events totaled $43.5 million, bringing year-to-date sales events to $110.6 million. Recurring sales events totaled $32.6 million during the quarter.
- Private Banks generated $10.1 million of sales events, reflecting continued demand across SEI's capabilities. Private Banking sales activity was driven by new regional banking client wins, the conversion of clients from TRUST 3000® to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM, and continued momentum for professional services.
- Investment Managers led the quarter with $32.0 million of sales events. Approximately half came from new client wins, including continued contribution from the two large relationships announced last quarter. The remainder was driven primarily by expanded relationships with existing clients and professional services activity associated with implementing several significant wins announced over the last year. Approximately three-quarters of sales events came from alternative investments.
- Advisors and Institutional generated negative $2.8 million of net sales events. Sales activity in newer product categories, including ETFs and SMAs, continued during the quarter, though those products generally carry lower fee rates than traditional mutual funds.
- Consolidated revenues and operating income increased by 15% and 33%, respectively, from Q2 2025. On an adjusted basis, operating income increased by 36% with adjusted operating margins increasing to 32%, up 5 percentage points from Q2 2025. Revenue increased by $82.0 million, while expenses increased by $33.6 million, reflecting strong operating leverage despite continued investment across the business.
- Private Banking revenue increased 11% and operating profit increased 39% versus Q2 2025, as strong sales execution over the past year continued to translate into financial performance.
- Investment Managers revenue increased 17% and operating profit increased 25% versus Q2 2025 as sales momentum translated into financial performance. Operating margin increased to 40%.
- Investment Advisors revenue increased 30% and operating profit increased 22% versus the prior year, benefiting from higher market values and the contribution from Stratos. Excluding Stratos, Advisors margins increased by over three percentage points from Q2 2025.
- Institutional Investors revenue increased 1% versus Q2 2025, while operating profit declined 2%, reflecting continued investment in sales and leadership initiatives.
- Ending assets under administration increased 5% during the quarter, driven by the funding of alternative mandates and market appreciation for traditional mandates. Ending assets under management increased 9.5% to $606.7 billion, driven by strong market appreciation.
- LSV generated $2.0 billion of net inflows during the quarter, driven primarily by the funding of a large new mandate. Combined with market appreciation, total LSV assets increased by nearly $17 billion during the quarter. LSV investment performance remained strong. Performance fees totaled approximately $17 million during the quarter, of which approximately $6.5 million was attributable to SEI.
- During the quarter, SEI repurchased 1.3 million shares of common stock for $112.4 million at an average price of $86.92 per share.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call and presentation to review earnings is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available on SEI's Investor Relations website at ir.seic.com/events-presentations/events, where a replay will also be posted following the call.
Participants may also access the call by telephone by dialing 877-407-8293 (in the U.S.) or +1 201-689-8349 (International). Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of June 30, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $2.1 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," '"will," "can," "expect," "believe," "remain," and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
- the degree to which, if any, the strategic and operational changes that we have made will translate into financial performance;
- whether our capital allocation strategies and investments will create sustainable competitive advantage;
- the durability of the quality of our sales, margin expansion and enterprise leverage;
- the benefits of our investments;
- the level of demand for our capabilities;
- the effects of our operating leverage;
- our investment priorities;
- LSV performance; and
- when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor contact:
Media contact:
Brad Burke
Alicia Rudd
SEI
SEI
+1 610-676-5350
+1 610-676-3887
[email protected]
[email protected]
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANYCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2026
2025
2026
2025
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$513,482
$437,543
$1,011,466
$869,686
Information processing and software servicing fees
128,135
122,058
252,334
241,259
Total revenues
641,617
559,601
1,263,800
1,110,945
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
59,980
49,709
116,726
97,241
Software royalties and other information processing costs
9,677
9,191
19,609
18,272
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
207,839
199,574
414,154
390,358
Stock-based compensation
16,313
13,891
30,809
28,029
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
56,269
56,942
110,672
112,943
Data processing and computer related
46,862
41,801
91,735
81,120
Facilities, supplies and other costs
21,453
21,744
41,775
40,499
Amortization
19,137
10,449
37,491
21,159
Depreciation
7,071
7,665
14,327
15,592
Total expenses
444,601
410,966
877,298
805,213
Income from operations
197,016
148,635
386,502
305,732
Net gain from investments
3,550
1,759
3,181
2,252
Interest and dividend income
7,012
9,283
14,174
19,504
Interest expense
(562)
(92)
(1,035)
(277)
Gain on sale of business
-
94,412
-
94,412
Other income
-
4,500
450
4,500
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
38,694
33,640
71,170
62,387
Net gain from consolidated variable interest entities
7,475
-
9,554
-
Income before income taxes
253,185
292,137
483,996
488,510
Income taxes
53,645
65,054
107,669
109,910
Net income
$199,540
$227,083
$376,327
$378,600
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
3,882
-
6,182
-
Net income attributable to SEI Investments Company
$195,658
$227,083
$370,145
$378,600
Basic earnings per common share
$1.63
$1.82
$3.06
$3.02
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
120,339
124,470
120,999
125,516
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.59
$1.78
$2.99
$2.95
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
123,334
127,278
123,914
128,364
Dividends declared per common share
$0.52
$0.49
$0.52
$0.49
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANYCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$395,664
$399,804
Receivables from investment products
60,535
63,317
Receivables, net
783,400
709,748
Securities owned
25,532
33,777
Other current assets
78,095
66,691
Total Current Assets
1,343,226
1,273,337
Property and Equipment, net
151,885
150,434
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
32,345
26,447
Capitalized Software, net
227,215
234,272
Investments
318,909
428,004
Assets of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities
206,955
183,994
Goodwill
389,420
354,989
Intangible assets, net
470,524
368,272
Other Assets, net
183,859
240,095
Total Assets
$3,324,338
$3,259,844
Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$10,547
$5,404
Accrued liabilities
225,607
359,823
Current portion of long-term debt
3,487
-
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
10,169
8,677
Deferred revenue
15,718
13,307
Total Current Liabilities
265,528
387,211
Long-term Debt
29,483
-
Liabilities of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities
121,300
108,504
Other Long-term Liabilities
61,128
60,353
Total Liabilities
477,439
556,068
Redeemable Non-controlling Interests
311,027
243,959
Equity:
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 119,977 and 122,232 shares issued and outstanding
1,200
1,222
Capital in excess of par value
1,714,294
1,678,787
Retained earnings
813,820
792,280
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(29,616)
(24,505)
Total SEI Shareholders' Equity
2,499,698
2,447,784
Non-controlling interests
36,174
12,033
Total Equity
$2,535,872
$2,459,817
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity
$3,324,338
$3,259,844
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
For the Six Months
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$376,327
$378,600
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
(28,960)
(135,595)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$347,367
$243,005
Net cash provided by investing activities
$16,863
$65,268
Net cash used in financing activities
($356,918)
($419,220)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(5,406)
17,103
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at
1,906
(93,844)
Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable
470,595
840,193
Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable
$472,501
$746,349
Reconciliation of Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at
June 30,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$395,664
$399,804
Cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable interest entities
76,837
70,791
Total cash and cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated
$472,501
$470,595
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Investment Managers:
2025
2025
2025
2026
2026
Collective trust fund programs (A)
$225,690
$237,964
$243,244
$243,900
$265,265
Liquidity funds
307
418
579
536
464
Total assets under management
$225,997
$238,382
$243,823
$244,436
$265,729
Client assets under administration
1,128,325
1,204,843
1,239,606
1,284,781
1,351,307
Total assets
$1,354,322
$1,443,225
$1,483,429
$1,529,217
$1,617,036
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$27,839
$28,408
$29,832
$29,753
$32,520
Collective trust fund programs
3
3
3
4
4
Liquidity funds
2,796
2,802
2,099
2,178
1,709
Total assets under management
$30,638
$31,213
$31,934
$31,935
$34,233
Client assets under administration
8,431
8,902
9,115
9,143
9,405
Total assets
$39,069
$40,115
$41,049
$41,078
$43,638
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$80,618
$85,245
$86,879
$86,612
$94,390
Liquidity funds
3,457
3,391
3,561
3,485
3,391
Total Platform assets under management
$84,075
$88,636
$90,440
$90,097
$97,781
Platform-only assets
29,848
32,152
33,582
34,070
38,308
Platform-only assets-deposit program
2,155
2,165
2,461
2,294
2,358
Total Platform assets
$116,078
$122,953
$126,483
$126,461
$138,447
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$80,112
$82,676
$84,254
$82,195
$86,690
Liquidity funds
1,768
1,580
1,604
1,503
1,559
Total assets under management
$81,880
$84,256
$85,858
$83,698
$88,249
Client assets under advisement
6,090
6,564
3,598
3,549
3,790
Total assets
$87,970
$90,820
$89,456
$87,247
$92,039
Investments in New Businesses: Equity and fixed-income programs
$2,867
$2,999
$3,044
$3,087
$3,351
Liquidity funds
244
244
316
252
236
Total assets under management
$3,111
$3,243
$3,360
$3,339
$3,587
Client assets under advisement
2,593
2,452
2,389
2,185
2,506
Total assets
$5,704
$5,695
$5,749
$5,524
$6,093
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$91,795
$95,801
$99,196
$100,567
$117,146
Stratos Wealth Holdings (E)
$-
$-
$38,637
$38,291
$41,889
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$283,231
$295,129
$303,205
$302,214
$334,097
Collective trust fund programs
225,693
237,967
243,247
243,904
265,269
Liquidity funds
8,572
8,435
8,159
7,954
7,359
Total assets under management
$517,496
$541,531
$554,611
$554,072
$606,725
Client assets under advisement
8,683
9,016
5,987
5,734
6,296
Client assets under administration (D)
1,136,756
1,213,745
1,248,721
1,293,924
1,360,712
Platform-only assets
32,003
34,317
36,043
36,364
40,666
Stratos Wealth Holdings
-
-
38,637
38,291
41,889
Total assets
$1,694,938
$1,798,609
$1,883,999
$1,928,385
$2,056,288
(A)
Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.5 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of June 30, 2026).
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.9 billion of assets in various asset allocation funds (as of June 30, 2026).
(D)
In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $14.3 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI does not earn an administration fee (as of June 30, 2026).
(E)
Beginning June 30, 2026, assets related to Stratos Wealth Holdings are no longer reported on a one month lag. Prior period asset balances have been revised to conform with the current period presentation.
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
2025
2025
2025
2026
2026
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs (A)
$215,085
$231,088
$240,285
$248,851
$259,655
Liquidity funds
288
385
492
565
506
Total assets under management
$215,373
$231,473
$240,777
$249,416
$260,161
Client assets under administration
1,098,925
1,174,961
1,225,392
1,280,581
1,332,630
Total assets
$1,314,298
$1,406,434
$1,466,169
$1,529,997
$1,592,791
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$26,533
$28,051
$29,087
$30,696
$32,005
Collective trust fund programs
3
3
3
3
4
Liquidity funds
2,771
2,834
2,371
2,150
1,717
Total assets under management
$29,307
$30,888
$31,461
$32,849
$33,726
Client assets under administration
8,266
8,665
8,977
9,282
9,455
Total assets
$37,573
$39,553
$40,438
$42,131
$43,181
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$76,629
$82,735
$85,896
$88,403
$92,424
Liquidity funds
3,464
3,378
3,418
3,518
3,338
Total Platform assets under management
$80,093
$86,113
$89,314
$91,921
$95,762
Platform-only assets
27,288
30,874
33,022
34,485
36,768
Platform-only assets-deposit program
2,152
2,136
2,135
2,309
2,273
Total Platform assets
$109,533
$119,123
$124,471
$128,715
$134,803
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$77,843
$80,802
$83,739
$84,393
$85,302
Liquidity funds
1,853
1,810
1,947
1,941
1,702
Total assets under management
$79,696
$82,612
$85,686
$86,334
$87,004
Client assets under advisement
5,841
6,274
5,413
3,657
3,703
Total assets
$85,537
$88,886
$91,099
$89,991
$90,707
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$2,732
$2,934
$3,021
$3,106
$3,260
Liquidity funds
244
255
288
319
258
Total assets under management
$2,976
$3,189
$3,309
$3,425
$3,518
Client assets under administration (E)
14,917
-
-
-
-
Client assets under advisement
2,329
2,428
2,408
2,335
2,425
Total assets
$20,222
$5,617
$5,717
$5,760
$5,943
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$89,422
$92,969
$97,304
$104,619
$115,862
Stratos Wealth Holdings (F)
$-
$-
$38,507
$39,317
$40,559
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$273,159
$287,491
$299,047
$311,217
$328,853
Collective trust fund programs
215,088
231,091
240,288
248,854
259,659
Liquidity funds
8,620
8,662
8,516
8,493
7,521
Total assets under management
$496,867
$527,244
$547,851
$568,564
$596,033
Client assets under advisement
8,170
8,702
7,821
5,992
6,128
Client assets under administration (D)
1,122,108
1,183,626
1,234,369
1,289,863
1,342,085
Platform-only assets
29,440
33,010
35,157
36,794
39,041
Stratos Wealth Holdings
-
-
38,507
39,317
40,559
Total assets
$1,656,585
$1,752,582
$1,863,705
$1,940,530
$2,023,846
(A)
Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs during second-quarter 2026 include $1.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee.
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.6 billion of average assets in various asset allocation funds during second-quarter 2026.
(D)
In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.8 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during second-quarter 2026 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
(E)
Client assets under administration related to the Family Office Services business divested on June 30, 2025.
(F)
Beginning in second-quarter 2026, average assets related to Stratos Wealth Holdings are no longer reported on a one month lag. Prior period average assets have been revised to conform with the current period presentation.
SALES EVENTS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Net Recurring Sales Events
2nd Qtr.
2025
3rd Qtr.
2025
4th Qtr.
2025
1st Qtr.
2026
2nd Qtr.
2026
Investment Processing-related Businesses:
Investment Managers
$21,928
$27,460
$19,150
$46,848
$27,856
Private Banks
254
(6,713)
5,670
1,571
4,207
Total Investment Processing-related Businesses
$22,182
$20,747
$24,820
$48,419
$32,063
Asset Management-related Businesses:
Private Banks-AMD
($174)
($1,674)
($1,567)
$1,983
$2,938
Investment Advisors
(1,654)
1,230
(728)
7,044
(1,685)
Institutional Investors
2,544
(594)
(5,025)
(2,935)
(1,102)
Total Asset Management-related Businesses
$716
($1,038)
($7,320)
$6,092
$151
Newer Initiatives:
Investments in New Businesses
$1,245
$1,208
$1,248
$2,631
$361
Total Net Recurring Sales Events
$24,143
$20,917
$18,748
$57,142
$32,575
Professional Services Sales Events
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
2025
2025
2025
2026
2026
Investment Processing-related Businesses:
Investment Managers
$1,102
$2,465
$1,347
$3,672
$4,179
Private Banks
2,373
7,087
23,409
4,950
5,934
Total Investment Processing-related Businesses
$3,475
$9,552
$24,756
$8,622
$10,113
Newer Initiatives:
Investments in New Businesses
$1,552
$71
$95
$1,389
$768
Total Professional Services Sales Events
$5,027
$9,623
$24,851
$10,011
$10,881
Total Sales Events
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
2025
2025
2025
2026
2026
Investment Processing-related Businesses:
Investment Managers
$23,030
$29,925
$20,497
$50,520
$32,035
Private Banks
2,627
374
29,079
6,521
10,141
Total Investment Processing-related Businesses
$25,657
$30,299
$49,576
$57,041
$42,176
Asset Management-related Businesses:
Private Banks-AMD
($174)
($1,674)
($1,567)
$1,983
$2,938
Investment Advisors
(1,654)
1,230
(728)
7,044
(1,685)
Institutional Investors
2,544
(594)
(5,025)
(2,935)
(1,102)
Total Asset Management-related Businesses
$716
($1,038)
($7,320)
$6,092
$151
Newer Initiatives:
Investments in New Businesses
$2,797
$1,279
$1,343
$4,020
$1,129
Total Sales Events
$29,170
$30,540
$43,599
$67,153
$43,456
Non-GAAP Information & Reconciliations
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
We present certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by enhancing the understanding of our core operating performance and facilitating comparisons across reporting periods. These non-GAAP measures are also used by our management to evaluate operating results, allocate resources, and assess performance against strategic objectives.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following schedules reconcile U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income attributable to SEI Investments Company (U.S. GAAP basis)
$195,658
$227,083
$370,145
$378,600
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisition-related:
Third party costs (A)
-
820
-
820
Intangible assets amortization & impairments (B)
7,057
3,157
13,691
6,606
Total acquisition-related
7,057
3,977
13,691
7,426
Gain on sale of asset/business (C)
-
(94,412)
-
(94,412)
Litigation settlements and insurance proceeds (D)
3,808
(4,500)
3,808
(4,500)
Income tax effect (E)
(2,338)
21,142
(3,891)
20,354
Adjusted net income attributable to SEI Investments Company (non-
GAAP basis)
$204,185
$153,290
$383,753
$307,468
Diluted EPS (U.S. GAAP basis)
$1.59
$1.78
$2.99
$2.95
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP basis)
$1.66
$1.20
$3.10
$2.40
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
123,334
127,278
123,914
128,364
Income from operations (U.S. GAAP Basis)
$197,016
$148,635
$386,502
$305,732
Operating margin (U.S. GAAP Basis)
31 %
27 %
31 %
28 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisition-related:
Third party costs (A)
-
820
-
820
Intangible assets amortization & impairments (B)
9,935
3,157
19,132
6,606
Total acquisition-related
9,935
3,977
19,132
7,426
Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP Basis)
$206,951
$152,612
$405,634
$313,158
Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP basis)
32 %
27 %
32 %
28 %
(A)
This non-GAAP adjustment removes incremental and directly attributable costs incurred to execute acquisitions, such as third-party advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and due diligence. For 2025, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of the legal costs, advisory fees, and due diligence fees in relation to the Stratos acquisition. Management believes adjusting for these charges helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.
(B)
This non-GAAP adjustment removes the impact of amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets (e.g., customer relationships, technology, trade names). This non-GAAP adjustment removes only amortization recorded in the current period related to acquired intangibles from prior acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments in 2026 include the amortization of the acquired intangibles from the Stratos acquisition, which closed in December 2025. Management included the Stratos related amortization expense net of the 42.5% NCI adjustment for the adjusted EPS calculation. However, this adjustment is not inclusive of the NCI portion for adjusted operating margin. The associated revenues are not adjusted. Management believes adjusting for these charges helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.
(C)
This non-GAAP adjustment removes realized gains on the sale of assets owned or entities under our control, out of the normal course of business. In 2025, the adjustment consisted of the realized gain from the sale of Family Office Services (FOS). Management believes adjusting for these gains helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.
(D)
This non-GAAP adjustment removes individually significant litigation settlements and insurance proceeds. In 2026, this non-GAAP adjustment was related to litigation settlements. In 2025, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of a $4.5M settlement related to a vendor matter. Management included both of these transactions as non-GAAP adjustments since they were both out of the normal course of business. Management believes adjusting for these items helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.
(E)
Income tax effects are presented as a separate reconciling item (not netted within each adjustment). For performance measures, the tax effect reflects current and deferred tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of profitability. The methodology used (e.g., statutory rate, effective rate, or discrete item approach) is consistently applied. All of the above items use a systematic approach.
SOURCE SEI Investments Company