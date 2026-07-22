Las Vegas Sands Corp.: Las Vegas Sands Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026

Net Revenue $3.15 billion

Net Income $373 million

Diluted Earnings per Share $0.53 per Share

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $1.12 billion

LVS Repurchased $787 million of Common Stock during the quarter

LVS Board of Directors Increased Stock Repurchase Authorization to $6.0 billion

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS), the leading global developer and operator of Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"We continued to execute our strategic objectives during the quarter in both Singapore and Macao while continuing to increase the return of capital to shareholders," said Patrick Dumont, chairman and chief executive officer.

"In Macao, our ongoing investments in enhanced service and hospitality offerings contributed to growth in volumes across all gaming segments as compared to the prior year, although unusually low hold in rolling play negatively impacted our reported financial results for the quarter.

"At Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, we continued to deliver industry-leading financial performance.

"Looking ahead, we remain confident that our people, our products and our focus on delivering outstanding service, hospitality and entertainment experiences to our customers will drive growth for the company and deliver strong returns to our shareholders in the years ahead."

Net revenue was $3.15 billion, compared to $3.18 billion in the prior year quarter. Operating income was $618 million, compared to $783 million in the prior year quarter. Net income in the second quarter of 2026 was $373 million, compared to $519 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $1.12 billion, compared to $1.33 billion in the prior year quarter.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL decreased 0.8% to $1.78 billion, compared to the second quarter of 2025. Net income for SCL decreased 50.0% to $107 million, compared to $214 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $189 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $194 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average debt balance was $16.06 billion during the second quarter of 2026, compared to $15.85 billion during the second quarter of 2025. Our weighted average borrowing cost was 4.6% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 4.8% during the second quarter of 2025.

Our effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 19.1%, compared to 14.8% in the prior year quarter. The income tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by a 17% statutory rate on our Singapore operations.

Stockholder Returns

During the second quarter of 2026, we repurchased $787 million of our common stock (approximately 15 million shares at a weighted average price of $52.37). The remaining amount authorized under our share repurchase program was $29 million as of June 30, 2026. Subsequently, on July 21, 2026, the company's Board of Directors authorized increasing the remaining share repurchase amount to $6.0 billion and extending the expiration date of the authorization to July 21, 2029. Since the resumption of our share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2023 through June 30, 2026, we have repurchased 16.3% of our outstanding shares, approximately 124 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $48.49, for a total investment of $6.03 billion. The timing and actual number of shares to be repurchased in the future will depend on a variety of factors, including the company's financial position, earnings, legal requirements, other investment opportunities and market conditions.

We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share during the quarter. Our next quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share will be paid on August 12, 2026, to Las Vegas Sands stockholders of record on August 4, 2026.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of June 30, 2026 were $3.38 billion.

In May 2026, the company received $1.26 billion of proceeds from the repayment in full of the seller financing loan related to the sale of the Las Vegas real property and operations.

The company has access to $4.26 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit, and $4.68 billion available under a delayed draw term loan facility that may be used to finance development and construction costs, expenses, fees and other payments related to the MBS Expansion Project. As of June 30, 2026, total debt outstanding, net of deferred offering costs and original issue discounts, excluding finance leases, was $15.11 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the second quarter totaled $332 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $215 million at Marina Bay Sands, $86 million in Macao and $31 million in corporate and other.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call to discuss the company's results on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may listen to the conference call through a webcast available on the company's website at www.sands.com.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao, The Londoner Macao®, The Parisian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao and Four Seasons® Hotel Macao, and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the discussions of our business strategies and expectations concerning future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources. In addition, in certain portions included in this press release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goals," "intends," "looks forward to," "may," "opportunities," "plans," "positions," "remains," "seeks," "should," "targets," "will," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to our company or management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. These statements represent our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies concerning future events that, by their nature, involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance, achievements or other expectations to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with: our gaming license in Singapore and concession in Macao and amendments to Macao's gaming laws; general economic conditions; disruptions or reductions in travel and our operations due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases; our ability to invest in future growth opportunities, or attempt to expand our business in new markets and new ventures, execute our capital expenditure programs at our existing properties and produce future returns; government regulation; the extent to which the laws and regulations of mainland China become applicable to our operations in Macao and Hong Kong; the possibility that economic, political and legal developments in Macao adversely affect our Macao operations, or that there is a change in the manner in which regulatory oversight is conducted in Macao; our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us; substantial leverage and debt service; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; our ability to collect gaming receivables; win rates for our gaming operations; risk of fraud and cheating; competition; tax law changes; political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war; legalization of gaming; insurance; limitations on the transfers of cash to and from our subsidiaries; limitations of the pataca exchange markets; restrictions on the export of the renminbi; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statement is made. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements and information.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within the company's second quarter 2026 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share" and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, net of income tax. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP financial measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their properties on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income (loss) from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal repayments, share repurchases and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:















Casino

$ 2,341

$ 2,415

$ 5,080

$ 4,542 Rooms

359

345

736

669 Food and beverage

168

147

344

288 Mall

198

187

402

373 Convention, retail and other

88

81

177

165 Net revenues

3,154

3,175

6,739

6,037 Operating expenses:















Resort operations

2,041

1,846

4,208

3,569 Corporate

74

69

157

142 Pre-opening

5

9

9

13 Development

43

69

84

138 Depreciation and amortization

350

371

707

733 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

21

20

42

35 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

2

8

10

15



2,536

2,392

5,217

4,645 Operating income

618

783

1,522

1,392 Other income (expense):















Interest income

31

42

66

84 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(189)

(194)

(377)

(368) Other income (expense)

1

(22)

(2)

(23) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

-

-

-

(5) Income before income taxes

461

609

1,209

1,080 Income tax expense

(88)

(90)

(195)

(153) Net income

373

519

1,014

927 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(27)

(58)

(101)

(114) Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ 346

$ 461

$ 913

$ 813

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.53

$ 0.66

$ 1.38

$ 1.15 Diluted

$ 0.53

$ 0.66

$ 1.38

$ 1.15

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

654

695

661

704 Diluted

656

696

663

704

Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao $ 591

$ 663

$ 1,301

$ 1,301 The Londoner Macao 710

642

1,464

1,171 The Parisian Macao 218

194

447

421 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 137

194

427

402 Sands Macao 95

71

188

146 Ferry Operations and Other 39

33

77

65 Macao Operations 1,790

1,797

3,904

3,506

















Marina Bay Sands 1,380

1,388

2,867

2,551 Intercompany Royalties 83

67

170

128 Intersegment Eliminations(1) (99)

(77)

(202)

(148)



$ 3,154

$ 3,175

$ 6,739

$ 6,037

















Adjusted Property EBITDA















The Venetian Macao $ 165

$ 236

$ 403

$ 461 The Londoner Macao 192

205

415

358 The Parisian Macao 38

44

84

110 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 20

66

134

140 Sands Macao 11

9

20

19 Ferry Operations and Other 4

6

7

13 Macao Operations 430

566

1,063

1,101

















Marina Bay Sands 689

768

1,477

1,373

$ 1,119

$ 1,334

$ 2,540

$ 2,474

















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues The Venetian Macao 27.9 %

35.6 %

31.0 %

35.4 % The Londoner Macao 27.0 %

31.9 %

28.3 %

30.6 % The Parisian Macao 17.4 %

22.7 %

18.8 %

26.1 % The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 14.6 %

34.0 %

31.4 %

34.8 % Sands Macao 11.6 %

12.7 %

10.6 %

13.0 % Ferry Operations and Other 10.3 %

18.2 %

9.1 %

20.0 % Macao Operations 24.0 %

31.5 %

27.2 %

31.4 %

















Marina Bay Sands 49.9 %

55.3 %

51.5 %

53.8 %

















Total 35.5 %

42.0 %

37.7 %

41.0 %

____________________

(1) Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.

Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 373

$ 519

$ 1,014

$ 927 Add (deduct):













Income tax expense 88

90

195

153 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt -

-

-

5 Other (income) expense (1)

22

2

23 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 189

194

377

368 Interest income (31)

(42)

(66)

(84) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 2

8

10

15 Amortization of leasehold interests in land 21

20

42

35 Depreciation and amortization 350

371

707

733 Development expense 43

69

84

138 Pre-opening expense 5

9

9

13 Stock-based compensation(1) 6

5

9

6 Corporate expense 74

69

157

142 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 1,119

$ 1,334

$ 2,540

$ 2,474

____________________

(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $15 million and $17 million, respectively, of which $9 million and $12 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.





During the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $39 million and $26 million, respectively, of which $30 million and $20 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Income:

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income attributable to LVS $ 346

$ 461

$ 913

$ 813















Pre-opening expense 5

9

9

13 Development expense 43

69

84

138 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 2

8

10

15 Other (income) expense (1)

22

2

23 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt -

-

-

5 Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1) (11)

(14)

(20)

(28) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments -

(8)

(2)

(11) Adjusted net income attributable to LVS $ 384

$ 547

$ 996

$ 968















The following is a reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share:

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Per diluted share of common stock:













Net income attributable to LVS $ 0.53

$ 0.66

$ 1.38

$ 1.15















Pre-opening expense 0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02 Development expense 0.07

0.10

0.13

0.20 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets -

0.01

0.01

0.02 Other (income) expense -

0.03

-

0.03 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt -

-

-

0.01 Income tax impact on net income adjustments (0.02)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.03) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments -

(0.01)

-

(0.02) Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.59

$ 0.79

$ 1.50

$ 1.38















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 656

696

663

704

____________________

(1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.

Exhibit 5 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following reflects the impact on Net Revenues for hold-adjusted win percentage:









Three Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025 Macao Operations $ 147

$ (11) Marina Bay Sands(1) (49)

(102)

$ 98

$ (113)







The following reflects the impact on Adjusted Property EBITDA for hold-adjusted win percentage:









Three Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025 Macao Operations $ 87

$ (7) Marina Bay Sands(1) (37)

(80)

$ 50

$ (87)

____________________

Note: These amounts represent the estimated impact of the hold adjustment that would have occurred had the company's Rolling Chip win percentage for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, equaled 3.3% for the Macao operations and 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively, for Marina Bay Sands. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.



(1) Beginning with the three months ended September 30, 2025, we revised our expected hold-adjusted win percentage for Marina Bay Sands to be based on the theoretical hold percentage measured by technology-enabled gaming tables. Presentation of the prior year period has been revised to be consistent with that methodology.

Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Casino Statistics:















The Venetian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 8,819

$ 9,710

$ 9,688

$ 9,271 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 446

$ 305

$ 464

$ 336 Average number of table games

632

658

635

663 Average number of slot machines

1,396

1,651

1,426

1,667

















The Londoner Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 14,008

$ 11,904

$ 14,970

$ 11,194 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 718

$ 591

$ 673

$ 506 Average number of table games

523

523

510

509 Average number of slot machines

1,380

1,566

1,418

1,562

















The Parisian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 7,819

$ 6,850

$ 8,403

$ 7,552 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 370

$ 273

$ 369

$ 278 Average number of table games

242

228

241

238 Average number of slot machines

1,291

1,412

1,285

1,352

















The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 14,081

$ 19,300

$ 21,781

$ 20,460 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ -

$ 92

$ -

$ 99 Average number of table games

116

105

114

105 Average number of slot machines(3)

-

53

2

51

















Sands Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 6,665

$ 5,435

$ 6,191

$ 5,774 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 276

$ 256

$ 272

$ 246 Average number of table games

121

116

133

114 Average number of slot machines

1,278

761

1,233

779

















Marina Bay Sands:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 20,156

$ 21,003

$ 22,491

$ 18,928 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 1,086

$ 1,052

$ 1,050

$ 992 Average number of table games

564

539

566

541 Average number of slot machines

2,945

2,959

2,964

2,979

____________________

(1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (3) Slot machines were relocated to other properties during the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Venetian Macao June 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 457

$ 524

$ (67) Rooms 43

50

(7) Food and beverage 15

15

- Mall 62

62

- Convention, retail and other 14

12

2 Net revenues $ 591

$ 663

$ (72)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 165

$ 236

$ (71) EBITDA Margin % 27.9 %

35.6 %

(7.7) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 1,028

$ 859

$ 169 Rolling Chip win %(1) 0.62 %

3.57 %

(2.95) pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 2,452

$ 2,348

$ 104 Non-Rolling Chip win % 20.4 %

23.5 %

(3.1) pts











Slot handle $ 1,399

$ 1,372

$ 27 Slot hold % 4.1 %

3.3 %

0.8 pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 98.2 %

98.6 %

(0.4) pts Average daily room rate (ADR) $ 197

$ 195

$ 2 Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 194

$ 192

$ 2

____________________

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Londoner Macao June 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 548

$ 495

$ 53 Rooms 100

95

5 Food and beverage 31

27

4 Mall 23

21

2 Convention, retail and other 8

4

4 Net revenues $ 710

$ 642

$ 68











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 192

$ 205

$ (13) EBITDA Margin % 27.0 %

31.9 %

(4.9) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 3,523

$ 2,090

$ 1,433 Rolling Chip win %(1) 3.67 %

4.09 %

(0.42) pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 2,584

$ 2,196

$ 388 Non-Rolling Chip win % 20.8 %

21.9 %

(1.1) pts











Slot handle $ 2,227

$ 2,114

$ 113 Slot hold % 4.0 %

4.0 %

- pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 96.7 %

93.3 %

3.4 pts Average daily room rate (ADR) $ 262

$ 259

$ 3 Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 254

$ 242

$ 12

____________________

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Parisian Macao June 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 165

$ 143

$ 22 Rooms 32

34

(2) Food and beverage 14

11

3 Mall 5

5

- Convention, retail and other 2

1

1 Net revenues $ 218

$ 194

$ 24











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 38

$ 44

$ (6) EBITDA Margin % 17.4 %

22.7 %

(5.3) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 169

$ -

$ 169 Rolling Chip win %(1) (2.26) %

- %

- pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 816

$ 663

$ 153 Non-Rolling Chip win % 21.6 %

21.4 %

0.2 pts











Slot handle $ 1,302

$ 872

$ 430 Slot hold % 3.3 %

4.0 %

(0.7) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 97.4 %

99.2 %

(1.8) pts Average daily room rate (ADR) $ 141

$ 147

$ (6) Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 138

$ 146

$ (8)

____________________

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao June 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 59

$ 122

$ (63) Rooms 28

28

- Food and beverage 8

7

1 Mall 41

37

4 Convention, retail and other 1

-

1 Net revenues $ 137

$ 194

$ (57)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 20

$ 66

$ (46) EBITDA Margin % 14.6 %

34.0 %

(19.4) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 2,824

$ 1,399

$ 1,425 Rolling Chip win %(1) (1.15) %

2.72 %

(3.87) pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 839

$ 655

$ 184 Non-Rolling Chip win % 21.6 %

22.3 %

(0.7) pts











Slot handle $ -

$ 19

$ (19) Slot hold % - %

2.3 %

- pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 95.1 %

92.1 %

3.0 pts Average daily room rate (ADR) $ 507

$ 502

$ 5 Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 482

$ 462

$ 20

____________________

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Sands Macao June 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 88

$ 63

$ 25 Rooms 5

4

1 Food and beverage 2

3

(1) Convention, retail and other -

1

(1) Net revenues $ 95

$ 71

$ 24











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 11

$ 9

$ 2 EBITDA Margin % 11.6 %

12.7 %

(1.1) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 26

$ 23

$ 3 Rolling Chip win %(1) 11.78 %

5.60 %

6.18 pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 497

$ 389

$ 108 Non-Rolling Chip win % 14.2 %

14.4 %

(0.2) pts











Slot handle $ 1,526

$ 589

$ 937 Slot hold % 2.1 %

3.0 %

(0.9) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 99.4 %

99.4 %

- pts Average daily room rate (ADR) $ 162

$ 176

$ (14) Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 161

$ 175

$ (14)

____________________

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Marina Bay Sands June 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 1,024

$ 1,068

$ (44) Rooms 151

134

17 Food and beverage 98

84

14 Mall 67

62

5 Convention, retail and other 40

40

- Net revenues $ 1,380

$ 1,388

$ (8)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 689

$ 768

$ (79) EBITDA Margin % 49.9 %

55.3 %

(5.4) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 9,269

$ 8,945

$ 324 Rolling Chip win %(1) 4.74 %

5.26 %

(0.52) pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 2,597

$ 2,360

$ 237 Non-Rolling Chip win % 22.9 %

23.7 %

(0.8) pts











Slot handle $ 6,382

$ 6,192

$ 190 Slot hold % 4.6 %

4.6 %

- pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 95.6 %

95.0 %

0.6 pts Average daily room rate (ADR) $ 982

$ 888

$ 94 Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 939

$ 844

$ 95

____________________

(1) This compares to our theoretical Rolling Chip win percentage of 4.2% and 4.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).





Beginning with the three months ended September 30, 2025, we revised our expected hold-adjusted win percentage for Marina Bay Sands to be based on the theoretical hold percentage measured by technology-enabled gaming tables.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

TTM June 30,

2026 (Dollars in millions except per square foot data)

Gross

Revenue(1)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Gross

Leasable

Area (sq. ft.)

Occupancy

% at End

of Period

Tenant Sales

Per Sq. Ft.(2) Shoppes at Venetian

$ 62

$ 55

88.7 %

829,874

89.3 %

$ 2,161

























Shoppes at Four Seasons























Luxury Retail

29

27

93.1 %

161,025

100.0 %

5,670 Other Stores

12

11

91.7 %

94,292

78.7 %

2,115



41

38

92.7 %

255,317

92.1 %

4,650

























Shoppes at Londoner

23

19

82.6 %

518,122

75.9 %

1,886

























Shoppes at Parisian

5

3

60.0 %

253,784

66.4 %

428

























Total Cotai Strip in Macao

131

115

87.8 %

1,857,097

82.8 %

2,331

























The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

67

61

91.0 %

616,028

100.0 %

3,279

























Total

$ 198

$ 176

88.9 %

2,473,125

87.1 %

$ 2,608

____________________

Note: This table excludes the results of our retail outlets at Sands Macao. (1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations. (2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.