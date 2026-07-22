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WKN: A3E4V8 | ISIN: US52110M1099 | Ticker-Symbol: 69Q
Tradegate
23.07.26 | 09:30
38,400 Euro
+0,52 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LAZARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAZARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,40038,40011:43
37,60038,40011:13
PR Newswire
22.07.2026 22:15 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lazard Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 per Share

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on August 14, 2026, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2026.

About Lazard

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn.


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Shannon Houston, +1 212-632-6880


William Murdock, +1 212-632-1564



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Jessica Francisco, +1 212-632-6571





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SOURCE Lazard

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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