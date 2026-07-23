Nona Biosciences Enters Research Collaboration with the Medical University of Vienna to Advance Fully Human Antibody Development for Infectious Diseases

Partnership grants Ignaz Semmelweis Institute access to Nona's H2L2 Harbour Mice® transgenic mouse technology platform for translational antibody research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences ("Nona"), a global biotechnology company advancing biologics discovery and development through innovative technology platforms, today announced a research collaboration with the Medical University of Vienna ("MedUni Vienna"). The collaboration enables the inter-university Ignaz Semmelweis Institute - directed by Prof. Florian Krammer - to leverage Nona's proprietary H2L2 Harbour Mice® platform for generating fully human antibodies to support a range of research and development programs for infectious diseases.

Antibodies play a vital role in modern medicine and form the basis of numerous diagnostic applications and biotechnologically produced therapies. Nona's H2L2 Harbour Mice® technology is based on genetically modified mice that, following immunization, produce antibodies with fully human structures. This enables fully human antibody candidates to be obtained and developed for further scientific investigation and potential medical applications.

Under the agreement, MedUni Vienna is granted the right to use Nona's technology for antibody generation and to further develop the resulting antibodies and antibody products for research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. The H2L2 Harbour Mice® platform and all associated intellectual property rights remain vested in Nona Biosciences.

"We are delighted to partner with the Medical University of Vienna. This collaboration underscores the power of our H2L2 Harbour Mice® platform to accelerate the discovery of fully human antibodies against clinically relevant targets. By combining our technology with the scientific expertise of Prof. Krammer and his team at the Ignaz Semmelweis Institute, we aim to make meaningful contributions to antiviral therapeutic development and pandemic preparedness," said Dr. Di Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Nona Biosciences.

"Access to this technology expands our capabilities to generate and characterise human antibodies against relevant biological targets, particularly viral spike proteins. This provides us with an additional foundation for the development of antiviral therapies, particularly with a view to future pandemics," said Florian Krammer, Professor of Infectious Diseases at MedUni Vienna and Director of the inter-university Ignaz Semmelweis Institute.

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of HBM Holding Limited (HKEX:02142), is a global biotechnology company committed to advancing biotherapeutic innovation through cutting-edge technology platforms and integrated solutions. Nona supports programs with its I to I® framework, from early-stage ideas through preclinical research and advancement toward IND and early clinic, spanning target validation and antibody discovery to early development.

Nona's proprietary Harbour Mice® technology platform generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. The HCAb Harbour Mice® is the world's first fully human HCAb transgenic mouse with clinical validation. This unique platform offers exceptional versatility for diverse applications using fully human VH single-domain antibodies as a plug-and-play system, including bispecific antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, CAR-T therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), mRNA-based therapeutics, and more.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, single-B cell screening technology, NonaCarFx (a direct CAR-function-based screening platform), Hu-mAtrIx (an AI-driven drug discovery platform), Modalities-on-Demand® (a next-generation modalities solution), and end-to-end preclinical drug development services, Nona Biosciences is dedicated to driving the global invention of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

About Medical University of Vienna

Medical University of Vienna (MedUni Vienna) is one of the longest-established medical education and research facilities in Europe. With almost 9,000 students, it is currently the largest medical training centre in the German-speaking countries. With more than 6,500 employees, 30 departments and two clinical institutes, twelve medical theory centres and numerous highly specialised laboratories, it is one of Europe's leading research establishments in the biomedical sector. MedUni Vienna also has a medical history museum, the Josephinum.

SOURCE Nona Biosciences