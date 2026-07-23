Everfox Cross Domain Technology Reduced Secure Mission-Critical Data Movement to Mere Seconds

Everfox, the global defense technology company delivering trusted information and high-assurance cybersecurity solutions for mission-critical environments, today announced that its participation in the UK Army's recently held "Rhino Bizz" exercise demonstrated the capability of its Cross Domain Information Sharing technology to reduce the time necessary to move mission-critical data from edge sensors, through planning systems, and back to execution systems from minutes and hours to just seconds.

The Rhino Bizz exercise held in July was led by 2 PARA and 16 Air Assault Brigade, part of the United Kingdom's high readiness forces, and brought together industry and defence partners to test the Army's evolving Recce Strike concept of operations. Designed to identify, decide and strike faster than an adversary, Recce Strike combines autonomous systems, AI-enabled decision support and long-range precision fires to dramatically shorten the kill chain and increase battlefield lethality.

As part of the exercise, Everfox provided its Cross Domain Information Sharing capability, which is necessary to rapidly move mission data between planning and execution systems operating across different security domains, to establish a trusted information infrastructure that accelerates operational decision-making in realistic military scenarios.

"By reducing the edge-to-edge Cross Domain cycle to mere seconds, Everfox showed that trusted information sharing is not simply a cybersecurity requirement, it is a mission enabler that allows autonomous systems, command-and-control, and precision effects to operate at the speed modern warfare demands," said Tim Freestone, Director of Sales Engineering at Everfox. "The organizations that succeed won't simply field more autonomous platforms, they'll build the trusted information infrastructure that allows those platforms, operators, and AI systems to work together as a single mission ecosystem," said Freestone.

As armed forces continue to invest in autonomous capability and AI-enabled operations, Everfox remains committed to delivering the trusted information infrastructure that enables forces to sense faster, decide quicker and act with confidence. The ability to rapidly share information across security domains will become increasingly critical to enabling concepts such as Recce Strike and other multi-domain operations.

About Everfox

Everfox delivers trusted connectivity to protect the world's most critical environments and safeguard the sensitive data powering decision advantage. Built for mission-critical operations, Everfox protects what matters most by securing how data moves, how users access it, and how threats are neutralized across every domain. We enable mission speed and secure collaboration across networks, domains, and allies while ensuring the data powering AI and advanced analytics remains trusted and protected. We don't just defend systems; we deliver decision dominance.

www.everfox.com

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