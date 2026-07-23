ALP Supply Co. LLC: ALP Launches in the UK & Europe as Billion Dollar Nicotine Pouch Brand Accelerates International Expansion

Founded in late 2024 as a direct-to-consumer business with no retail distribution, ALP has become the number one DTC nicotine pouch brand in the United States in under two years. Following a successful retail rollout, Nielsen data shows ALP grew from zero to almost 1% of all US convenience store nicotine pouch sales in fewer than 90 days.

The UK and EU launch forms part of a wider rollout across 11 European markets throughout July, with ALP targeting becoming one of Europe's largest nicotine pouch brands by 2030.

Unlike many consumer brands, ALP built its business by proving demand directly with consumers before expanding into retail. That approach has enabled the company to secure strong retail partnerships and resulted in meaningful category growth. ALP also has access to an audience of more than 80 million people via their celebrity partnerships.

"The UK and EU are among the most important nicotine pouch markets globally and represent a key priority in our international expansion strategy," said Lorenzo De Plano, CEO and Co-founder of ALP. "We've built exceptional momentum in the United States by delivering on an excellent customer experience and focusing obsessively on our community's feedback.We're a brand for users by users and we're excited to bring that same philosophy to Europe as we continue building ALP into a global brand."

As part of its international expansion plans, ALP has also established a global partnership with UFC champion and international sports star Conor McGregor, who is supporting the brand's wider marketing strategy through a series of content and brand activations throughout 2026.

Founded less than two years ago, ALP has rapidly established itself as one of the fastest-growing challenger brands within the nicotine pouch category. The UK and EU rollout forms part of a wider international expansion strategy, with further market launches planned later this year.

ALP's tobacco-free nicotine pouches are designed exclusively for adults aged 21+ who already use nicotine and are available in a range of flavours and nicotine strengths, offering a discreet, smoke-free nicotine format.

The flavour portfolio includes four staple flavours: Chilled Mint, Mountain Wintergreen, Tropical Fruit and Spearmint, alongside four new flavours introduced for the European markets: Cherries & Berries, Sweet Mint, Frostbite and Grape Ice.

ALP nicotine pouches will be available in the UK & EU from 1st July 2026 and in Ireland, Greece, Romania, Switzerland & Hungary from 8th July 2026 through www.alppouch.eu.

About ALP

ALP is a nicotine pouch brand intended exclusively for adults aged 21+ and over who already use nicotine. As a next-generation nicotine brand, ALP is redefining the category through a focus on quality, experience, and independence. Built outside traditional corporate systems, ALP creates products for consumers who value performance, intentionality, and doing things their own way. ALP Supply Co. LLC is jointly owned by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) and Tucker Carlson Network (TCN).

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