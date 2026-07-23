DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (SP5L) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 544.7738 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32320680 CODE: SP5L ISIN: LU1135865XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 437286 EQS News ID: 2370592 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2370592&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)