The Prague Folklore Days 2026 was held on July 17 and 18 in the heart of Prague, bringing together 56 international arts groups from Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Spain, the Netherlands, and Poland. Four Taiwanese groups took part: Hildebrand Yu's ocarina band, the Shi-xian Huqin Orchestra, the Taipei Folk Orchestra, and the Four Strings Ensemble.

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Taiwanese ensembles showcase erhu and ocarina at Prague Folklore Days

Led by Huang Chun-sin, the official Taiwan representative band featured a diverse lineup of ocarina, erhu, and dance performers. Their program stood out among the European groups with its distinctive character and vivid stage presence.

Hildebrand Yu's ocarina band captivated audiences with warm, uplifting melodies accompanied by the ocarina and ukulele. Yu also performed "Twilight Waltz," delivering a heartfelt piece of poetic expression, like sunlight breaking through misty clouds.

The Shi-xian Huqin Orchestra presented "Amis Dance," performed with the erhu. Their set included Taiwanese folk classics such as "Adore You," "Rainy Night Flower," "Rural Drinking Song," and other classics.

The Taipei Folk Orchestra and the Four Strings Ensemble highlighted their creativity through innovative arrangements. They performed a four-erhu rendition of "Chrysanthemum Terrace," and also combined Minnan songs with Flamenco influences.

After the Prague Folklore Days concluded, some of the participating performers will continue in Austria from July 21 to 28, further showcasing Taiwanese arts at the Musikverein Wien.

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Contacts:

Sales and Marketing Center¦Central News Agency

Name: Luo Tsuei-yi

Email: tyl@cna.com.tw