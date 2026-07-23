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PR Newswire
23.07.2026 10:36 Uhr
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China Daily: Shanxi hosts global heritage dialogue

Celebrating the theme "Unity for Prosperity, Heritage for Eternity", the 2026 International Cultural Heritage Protection Week concluded on Tuesday at Yuci Ancient City in Jinzhong, Shanxi province, marking a milestone in global cultural exchange.

The event gathered diplomatic envoys, overseas academics, cultural heritage specialists and young creators worldwide to facilitate cross-cultural communication.

Highlights included a grand opening ceremony, a light sculpture show, immersive ICH experiences, and three thematic roundtable dialogues centered on shared heritage preservation challenges amid globalization and digital transformation, the role of youth in cultural inheritance, and innovative approaches to cross-border cultural outreach.

Shanxi boasts unparalleled cultural assets, with three surviving wooden structures from the Tang Dynasty (618-907), 518 early timber buildings dating back to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) and earlier dynasties, as well as 531 national key cultural relic protection sites.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Md. Nazmul Islam, Bangladesh's ambassador to China, highlighted Shanxi's reputation as one of the cradles of Chinese civilization, adding that landmarks like the Yungang Grottoes are not only China's cultural treasures but a shared spiritual heritage for all humankind.

Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, a professor of international law at Fluminense Federal University in Brazil, noted that ancient temples, traditional villages and millennia-old wooden pagodas preserve the memories of civilizations, with living cultural traditions woven into locals' daily lives.

Running alongside the whole event as a core supporting program, the tour Discovering Shanxi's Ancient Chinese Architecture - A Visual Journey Through Cultural Heritage invited participants to trace the landmark 1937 discovery of Tang wooden architecture by Chinese scholars.

The delegation followed tangible historical evidence including Tang stone pillars, interior hall murals and beam frame inscriptions to reconstruct this pivotal chapter of architectural archaeology.

Embracing innovative digital technology, the event revitalized ancient relics. At Yingxian Wooden Tower, an immersive digital exhibition enabled visitors to scale the tower virtually. Guests gained a close view of the sophisticated interlocking brackets and the dignified postures of Liao Dynasty (916-1125) painted sculptures.

Mian Abrar Hussain, senior journalist of Pakistan Today, observed that by leveraging virtual reality and immersive digital tools, China has pioneered a replicable model of cultural heritage conservation and exhibition, offering valuable lessons for the global community.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanxi-hosts-global-heritage-dialogue-302833147.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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