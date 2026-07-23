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WKN: A1JWRE | ISIN: US78392B1070 | Ticker-Symbol: HY9H
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 11:15
1.160,00 Euro
+4,98 % +55,00
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SK HYNIX INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SK HYNIX INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.155,001.160,0011:33
1.155,001.160,0011:34
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 10:42 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

STARTRADER Launches SKHY as SK Hynix Makes Its US Market Debut, Giving Clients Timely Access to a Key AI Memory Name

SKHY gives clients direct exposure to a key supplier of high-bandwidth memory at the heart of the AI acceleration market.

DUBAI, UAE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER today announced the launch of SK Hynix Inc. (SKHY) as a US Stock CFD on its trading platform, available from July 22, 2026. Moving swiftly following SK Hynix's recent US listing, which raised approximately $26.5 billion, STARTRADER is ensuring clients can engage with this name at the earliest opportunity.

This is precisely the type of occasion STARTRADER builds its product strategy around. As significant names enter the US market and begin drawing institutional attention, STARTRADER moves decisively to ensure clients have access when it carries the most relevance. For a company of SK Hynix's standing in the AI memory supply chain, its US debut represents exactly that kind of opportunity.

The decision reflects a product philosophy centred on anticipation. As the boundary between global and US-listed equities continues to narrow, STARTRADER intends to remain consistently at that intersection, connecting clients to names the global investment community is beginning to follow closely and providing the access needed to engage with both confidence and context.

"Clients who follow the AI infrastructure story understand that the opportunity runs through the entire supply chain, including the memory and bandwidth that make large-scale AI possible. SK Hynix's arrival on the US market made this the right moment to act, and acting early on behalf of our clients is exactly what we intend to keep doing."

Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

SKHY marks the latest addition in a product offering designed to keep clients directly connected to the names and sectors defining the next phase of global market development, with the breadth and precision to engage with structural investment themes as they take shape.

Trading CFDs involves a significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure you fully understand the risks before trading.

About STARTRADER
STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY. Regulated infive jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/startrader-launches-skhy-as-sk-hynix-makes-its-us-market-debut-giving-clients-timely-access-to-a-key-ai-memory-name-302833156.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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