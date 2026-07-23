Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-headquartered technical compliance and quality assurance provider, has released its latest quarterly PV Module Manufacturer Ranking Report, tracking the Altmann-Z scores for 64 manufacturers from September 2022 to June 2026. "Hyundai Heavy Industries, JG Solar and First Solar hold the top three spots in the latest edition of the financial stability ranking that tracks and ranks the Altman Z-scores for 64 solar module manufacturers," the company said in a statement. Sinovoltaics stressed that 26 companies have now fallen below the 1.1 threshold associated with elevated ...

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