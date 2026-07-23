The Spanish secondary photovoltaic market has entered a stabilization phase after two years of sharp price corrections. However, valuations are increasingly diverging between projects with regulated revenues or power purchase agreements (PPAs) and those exposed to wholesale electricity markets. The findings come from Market Insights: Spain Solar PV Asset Price Report (Q2 2026 Update), prepared by renewable asset trading platform nTeaser and shared with pv magazine by CEO Carmen Izquierdo. The analysis is based on more than 780 expressions of interest, non-binding offers, binding offers, and completed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...