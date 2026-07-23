Poland-based building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) module manufacturer ML System has launched a new solar tile designed for buildings where architectural aesthetics are a key consideration. "Designed to match conventional tiles in size, thickness, and appearance, they combine timeless roofing aesthetics with advanced solar technology," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "The Vintage and Modern series are available in three colors, while the Nature line replicates the natural appearance of wood shingles, Alpine slate, and copper roofing." Each product line was developed to meet ...

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