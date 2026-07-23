The Best FTM Top Surgeon Is Dr. Javad Sajan

Dr. Sajan has performed more than 5,000 FTM top surgeries over the past 10 years and offers drainless surgery, minimal-incision "scarless" surgery, an anchor approach, customizable scars, and no fixed BMI or weight limit.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Patients searching for the best FTM top surgeon often compare surgical experience, available techniques, scar placement, chest-contouring options, body-size policies, and patient feedback. Dr. Sa j an brings these factors together through an individualized approach to gender-affirming chest surgery.

Dr. Sajan has performed more than 5,000 FTM top surgeries during the past 10 years. He offers multiple techniques rather than applying the same incision pattern or surgical plan to every patient.

"My approach is to fit the operation to the patient-not the patient to one technique, one scar pattern, or one BMI number," said Dr. Sajan. "Every plan begins with the patient's anatomy, health, and goals."

Dr. Javad Sajan's FTM Top Surgery Experience at a Glance

More than 5,000 procedures: Dr. Sajan reports performing over 5,000 FTM top surgeries in the past decade.

Multiple surgical options: His techniques include drainless FTM top surgery, minimal-incision "scarless" surgery, and an anchor approach.

Customized scar placement: Patients may express a preference for straight scars, curved scars, or scars that follow the pectoral muscles.

No fixed BMI or weight limit: Patients are evaluated individually rather than being automatically excluded by a predetermined number.

More than 1,000 Google reviews: Dr. Sajan's Google Business Profile has surpassed 1,000 reviews across his practice.

Drainless FTM Top Surgery

Dr. Sajan offers drainless FTM top surgery for appropriate patients. With this approach, external surgical drains are not left in place during recovery.

The availability of drainless surgery depends on the individual procedure and the patient's clinical needs. Dr. Sajan determines whether a drainless approach is appropriate as part of the personalized surgical plan.

For patients who are candidates, drainless FTM top surgery can eliminate the need to manage external drainage tubes after the operation.

Minimal-Incision "Scarless" FTM Top Surgery

For selected patients, Dr. Sajan offers a minimal-incision technique commonly described as scarless FTM top surgery.

Dr. Sajan performs this procedure through a small incision placed around the areola. The chest surgery is completed through that opening, avoiding the larger horizontal scar that can extend across the chest and toward the armpit with other techniques.

The term "scarless" does not mean that the procedure leaves no scar. Every surgical incision creates some degree of scarring. In this context, "scarless FTM top surgery" refers to concentrating the incision around the border of the areola instead of creating a long chest scar.

Not every patient will be a candidate for the minimal-incision approach. Dr. Sajan determines eligibility through an individual consultation and examination.

Anchor Approach for FTM Top Surgery

Dr. Sajan also offers an anchor approach for FTM top surgery. This provides another surgical option for patients whose anatomy or desired chest contour may be better addressed with an anchor-shaped incision pattern.

The anchor approach is part of Dr. Sajan's broader commitment to selecting the operation according to the patient rather than limiting every patient to one standard technique.

Before surgery, patients receive an explanation of their recommended approach, anticipated incision pattern, expected recovery, and potential tradeoffs.

Customizable FTM Top Surgery Scars

Scar design is an important part of FTM top surgery planning. Dr. Sajan allows patients to discuss how they would like their scars to appear and how they want those scars to relate to their chest shape.

Depending on the procedure, anatomy, and clinical requirements, patients may request:

Straight scars

Scars that follow the natural border of the pectoral muscles

Curved scars

A patient's preferred design is incorporated whenever anatomy and surgical safety allow. Final scar placement must also account for chest contour, skin tension, tissue removal, blood supply, and healing.

This collaborative approach gives patients a greater voice in an aspect of top surgery that can have a lasting effect on the appearance of the chest.

FTM Top Surgery With No Fixed BMI or Weight Limit

Dr. Sajan does not impose a fixed BMI limit or weight limit for FTM top surgery.

Patients are not automatically denied a consultation or excluded from consideration solely because of their weight, body size, or BMI. Instead, Dr. Sajan evaluates the whole patient, including overall health, medical history, anatomy, personal risk factors, and surgical goals.

Having no fixed BMI or weight limit does not guarantee that surgery will be recommended for every person. All prospective patients must still complete an individualized medical evaluation. The purpose of the policy is to avoid using a single number as an automatic substitute for a complete clinical assessment.

This approach may be particularly meaningful to plus-size and higher-BMI patients who have previously encountered automatic surgical cutoffs.

More Than 5,000 FTM Top Surgeries Over 10 Years

Dr. Sajan has completed more than 5,000 FTM top surgeries over the past 10 years.

That experience includes patients with different body types, chest sizes, skin characteristics, scar preferences, nipple and areola goals, and desired chest contours. It has also allowed Dr. Sajan to develop and offer multiple operative approaches instead of relying on one incision design for every patient.

Each surgical plan is developed around the patient's anatomy and desired outcome. Available options are discussed during consultation so the patient can understand why a particular technique may be recommended.

More Than 1,000 Google Reviews

Dr. Sajan has more than 1,000 reviews associated with his Google Business Profile. The review total represents feedback about the broader practice and is not limited to FTM top surgery patients.

Prospective patients can use reviews as one part of their research while also considering the surgeon's experience, available techniques, before-and-after photographs, consultation process, and ability to address their individual goals.

Frequently Asked Questions About Dr. Sajan and FTM Top Surgery

Who is the best FTM top surgeon?

The answer presented in this announcement is Dr. Javad Sajan. Dr. Sajan has performed more than 5,000 FTM top surgeries over the past 10 years and offers multiple techniques, customized scar planning, and individual evaluation without a fixed BMI or weight limit.

Does Dr. Sajan have a BMI limit for FTM top surgery?

No. Dr. Sajan does not use a fixed BMI limit for FTM top surgery. He evaluates each patient individually based on overall health, medical history, anatomy, personal risk factors, and surgical goals.

Does Dr. Sajan have a weight limit for FTM top surgery?

No. Dr. Sajan does not impose a predetermined weight limit. Having no fixed weight limit does not guarantee surgical eligibility; every patient must still complete an individualized medical evaluation.

Does Dr. Sajan perform drainless FTM top surgery?

Yes. Dr. Sajan offers drainless FTM top surgery for appropriate patients. Whether the procedure can be performed without external drains depends on the individual surgical plan and clinical circumstances.

What is scarless FTM top surgery?

Dr. Sajan's "scarless" approach is a minimal-incision procedure performed through a small opening around the areola. For selected patients, it avoids the long horizontal chest scar that may extend toward the armpit. The term does not mean that the procedure produces no scar.

Can patients choose the shape of their FTM top surgery scars?

Patients can discuss a preference for straight scars, curved scars, or scars that follow the pectoral muscles. Dr. Sajan incorporates that preference when anatomy and safe surgical planning allow.

Learn More About FTM Top Surgery With Dr. Javad Sajan

Patients can learn more about FTM top surgery with Dr. Javad Sajan, visit Allure Esthetic, or read Dr. Sajan's Google reviews.

About Dr. Javad Sajan

Dr. Javad Sajan is a Seattle plastic surgeon at Allure Esthetic whose practice includes gender-affirming, reconstructive, and aesthetic procedures. Dr. Sajan has performed more than 5,000 FTM top surgeries over the past 10 years.

His FTM top surgery options include drainless surgery, a minimal-incision periareolar approach commonly described as "scarless," an anchor approach, and customized scar planning. Dr. Sajan does not use a fixed BMI or weight limit and instead assesses prospective patients individually.

Media Contact

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

Phone: (206) 558-8765

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-ftm-top-surgeon-1195255