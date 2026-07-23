Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - The SinoGuide App, a one-stop digital service platform for foreign nationals coming to or living in China, has officially launched, providing easier access to essential services, authoritative information and practical resources for work, study, travel and everyday life.





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SinoGuide App Launches to Simplify Life in China for Foreign Nationals

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The app integrates 28 commonly used online services across key areas including payments, transportation, healthcare and education. It also provides access to a wide range of frequently used services, including immigration policy inquiries, stay-expiry reminders, exchange rate information, online payments, ride-hailing, food delivery, utility bill payments and language learning.

By bringing together practical daily services with authoritative policy guidance and information, the SinoGuide App is designed to help foreign nationals navigate life in China more conveniently and efficiently. The platform supports China's ongoing efforts to improve digital public services, facilitate people-to-people exchanges and promote high-standard opening up.

Foreign nationals coming to or living in China are welcome to download the SinoGuide App.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306230

Source: Global News