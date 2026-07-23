Dr. Lucio Lanza, longtime chairman and early backer of the company, continues on the Board

Approov, a leader in mobile app attestation and API security, today announced the appointment of Rex S. Jackson as independent Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Jackson succeeds Dr. Lucio Lanza, who has been recognized for his years of leadership and who will continue to serve on the Board as a non-executive director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260723905254/en/

Rex S. Jackson, Chairman, Approov

Mr. Jackson brings more than three decades of executive and board leadership in Silicon Valley technology companies. He has served as Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel across multiple public and private technology companies, most recently as CFO helping lead ChargePoint through its merger and public listing. He currently serves on the board of Terra Innovatum (Nasdaq: NKLR), where he chairs the audit committee and serves on the compensation committees. Mr. Jackson holds a J.D. from Stanford Law School and a B.A. from Duke University.

"Rex is a rare combination of financial, legal and operational leadership, and he knows Approov deeply," said Ted Miracco, Chief Executive Officer of Approov. "As autonomous AI agents, mobile apps and APIs become the front line of enterprise security, the opportunity ahead of us is enormous. Rex's experience guiding technology companies through their most consequential phases of growth makes him the ideal independent chairman to help take Approov to the next level."

The company also paid tribute to Dr. Lanza's tenure. A legendary figure in semiconductor and electronic design automation investing, Dr. Lanza backed Approov's vision early and has chaired its Board through years of sustained growth, championing the company's pioneering work in cloud-based cryptographic mobile app attestation.

"Lucio's conviction, vision and dedication have shaped Approov from the beginning," Mr. Miracco continued. "His belief in our technology and our team never wavered, and his fingerprints are on every milestone this company has achieved. We are delighted that the Board will continue to benefit from his counsel."

"It has been a privilege to chair this Board and to watch Approov define a category," said Dr. Lucio Lanza. "The question of whether software talking to your APIs is genuine an authentic app, un-tampered, on a safe device has never mattered more than it does in the age of AI agents. Rex is precisely the leader to guide Approov's next chapter, and I look forward to supporting him and Ted from my seat on the Board."

"Approov solves a problem the entire industry is waking up to: proving what is on the other end of an API call," said Rex S. Jackson. "I have watched this team build remarkable technology and a business, and I am honored to serve as chairman. I look forward to working with the company to capture the opportunity ahead."

The appointment was approved unanimously by Approov's Board and shareholders, including investors Maven Capital Partners, Lanza Tech Ventures and Scottish Enterprise.

About Approov

Approov provides cloud-based cryptographic mobile app attestation and API security, ensuring that only genuine, un-tampered app instances running in safe environments can access enterprise APIs shutting out bots, tampered clients, credential abuse and unauthorized AI agents. Headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, with U.S. operations in Palo Alto, California, Approov protects mobile-first businesses in financial services, healthcare, automotive and beyond. Learn more at approov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260723905254/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Maureen MacGregor

Madison Alexander PR for Approov Limited

(978) 473-1016

Maureen@madisonalexanderpr.com