Weathernews Inc.: Weathernews Launches Smartphone App for AI-Powered Marine Weather Service SeaNavigator

New Marine Weather App Provides the Fastest Alerts on Vessel Status, Driving Digital Transformation in Shipping

- Faster Detection of Navigation Issues; 75% Time Reduction in Workflow for Changing Voyage Plans -

CHIBA, Japan, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weathernews Inc. (Headquarters: Chiba, Japan; President and Representative Director: Tomohiro Ishibashi) has launched a smartphone app for SeaNavigator, its AI-powered marine weather service, enabling faster vessel status monitoring and more streamlined navigation decision-making.

The app delivers timely push notifications to dispatchers (shore-side operators) regarding navigational issues and route changes, eliminating the delays inherent in conventional email communications. In addition to automatically detecting and notifying users of vessel speed reductions and drifting based on AIS (Automatic Identification System) data, the app also features a workflow that enables dispatchers to review and approve route and speed recommendations from Weathernews directly from a smartphone. Notifications prompt shore-side operators to instantly check high-resolution wind and wave forecasts and vessel data on their smartphones.

In pre-launch trials, the process of proposing a route change and issuing instructions to the vessel (which had previously taken an average of 24 hours) was reduced to roughly 6 hours, demonstrating a significant improvement in response time. Land-based operators can also choose to receive only the push notifications relevant to them, allowing them to stay on top of critical risks instantly even when away from their desks. Furthermore, the status of voyage plan changes is automatically synced in real time with the desktop version of the service, ensuring that the entire team maintains an accurate and up-to-date picture of the situation.

Weathernews will continue to expand the app's functionality to provide powerful support for fast and reliable mobile decision-making not only for shore-side operators at shipping companies, but also for personnel in different departments such as chartering, sales, environmental management, and corporate planning, thereby contributing to greater operational efficiency across shipping companies and helping establish a framework for safe vessel dispatch.

Points

Automatic Detection of Navigation Issues from AIS: Instant Push Notification Alerts for Speed Reductions and Drifting Faster Workflow for Changing Voyage Plans Through Push Notifications for Quicker Decision-Making Access the Latest High-Resolution Wind and Wave Forecasts with World-Class Accuracy Stronger Team Coordination Through Seamless Integration Between the SeaNavigator Desktop and Mobile App

Inquiries about this service: https://sea.weathernews.com/contact

Please visit this website for more details: https://global.weathernews.com/news/18911/

Images:

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