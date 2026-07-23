Hope for Haiti, Inc.: Hope for Haiti Launches "Buckets of Hope" Campaign to Support Clean Water Initiatives During National Water Quality Month

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / In celebration of National Water Quality Month this August, Hope for Haiti is proud to announce the launch of Buckets of Hope, a nationwide fundraising campaign supporting the organization's critical WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) program in southern Haiti, running August through October.

Buckets of Hope invites schools, churches, businesses, clubs, sports teams, hospitals, restaurants, and individuals across the U.S. to make a tangible difference by filling a branded "Bucket of Hope" with donations from August through October.

"Access to clean water is one of the most urgent needs in the communities we serve. Buckets of Hope empowers people everywhere to be part of the solution in a simple, meaningful, and community-driven way," said Skyler Badenoch, Hope for Haiti CEO.

HOW IT WORKS

Participants register online to receive a branded fundraising bucket, or a label for their own bucket.

Buckets and labels are shipped directly to participants, who then engage their networks - friends, family, neighbors, teams, and coworkers - to fill the bucket with donations. Donations can be in the form of change, cash, check, or via credit card through the team's fundraising page.

At the end of the campaign in October, participants will submit their collected total directly to Hope for Haiti via check, money order, or online transaction in the form of a donation.

All funds raised will go directly to Hope for Haiti's WASH program, which provides access to safe drinking water, improved sanitation, and hygiene education in vulnerable Haitian communities.

Top fundraising teams and individuals will be recognized and can earn rewards for achieving fundraising milestones.

A custom campaign website provides a central hub for registration, fundraising tips, impact stories, and tracking progress throughout the campaign.

Hope for Haiti, headquartered in Naples, FL, encourages anyone with a passion for helping others to get involved. A single bucket of donations can bring lasting hope and clean water to families who need it most. For more information and to get involved, visit Hope for Haiti's Buckets of Hope website.

ABOUT HOPE FOR HAITI

With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly children. The organization's team and network of partners in southern Haiti provide people with better access to education, healthcare, water, and economic development opportunities. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star charity by Charity Navigator and a participant at the Platinum Level through the GuideStar Exchange, two leading independent evaluators recognizing the organization's transparency and careful stewardship of donor resources. To learn more, visit www.hopeforhaiti.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Karen Coons

karen@hopeforhaiti.com

Hope for Haiti

1021 5th Ave N., Naples, FL 34102

(239) 201-2687

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SOURCE: Hope for Haiti, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/hope-for-haiti-launches-%22buckets-of-hope%22-campaign-to-support-clean-water-initiatives-du-1192716